Amravati Murder: NIA Registers Case Under UAPA, IPC Sections Over Killing Of Umesh Kohle

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) started its investigation into the brutal killing of a chemist in Maharashtra's Amravati, by lodging a First Information Report (FIR) in the case on Sunday. The FIR has been registered under Section 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Section 34, 153 (A), 153 (B), 120 (B) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The chemist, identified as Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, is believed to have been killed for sharing a post on WhatsApp groups in support of politician Nupur Sharma, who is presently suspended from the BJP over a controversial statement she made. The incident took place on June 21, a week before Kanhaiya Lal Teni, a tailor by profession, was brutally murdered in Rajasthan's Udaipur for similar reasons.

4 sequences that unravel hate killing of chemist accessed by Republic

Republic TV accessed CCTV footage of the sequence of how a 54-year-old chemist was hacked to death. The CCTV footage of June 21, from 10-10:30 pm comprises four sequences that unravel the killing of the chemist identified as Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe. In the first sequence, Kolhe can be seen going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop. His son, Sanket, and his wife Vaishnavi were entailing him, in a second bike and entering a dark lane. In the second sequence, the killers can be seen waiting in the corner and then running into the lane behind the Kohle family.

In the third sequence, lights can be seen flashing in the lane, that's when the crime was purportedly committed with Kolhe being stabbed in his neck by the killers multiple times with a sharp weapon. In the fourth, and final sequence, the killers - two on a bike, and one on foot - were seen escaping the crime scene.

Post the incident, on the complaint of Kolhe's son, an FIR was registered and Irfan Khan, the prime accused in the case, was arrested from Nagpur on July 2. The other accused have been identified as Yusuf Khan (44), Muddsir Ahemad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24) Shoaib Khan (22) and Atib Rashid (22) - all residents of Amravati and daily wage workers, have also been arrested. A total of seven accused have been arrested so far.