Amravati Murder: Umesh Kolhe's Post-mortem Report Accessed; Cause Of Death Revealed

On Wednesday, Republic TV accessed the post-mortem report of Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe who was killed by a group of men between 10 and 10.30 pm on June 21. While Kolhe was admitted to a hospital for treatment, he succumbed to his injuries. The post-mortem was conducted at a local hospital on June 22 at about 1.45 pm. It held that the cause of Kolhe's death was due to the stab injury sustained to the side of his neck. As per the report, a spine-deep injury was inflicted on the victim. It also mentioned that his jugular vein was punctured.

The Amravati murder case

Umesh Kolhe was murdered after he shared a post on a messaging platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who is facing a number of cases across the country over her controversial remark on Prophet Mohammed. On July 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigation of this murder to the NIA. The MHA asserted, "The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organizations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated". On Monday, Amravati Police Commission Arti Singh revealed that the police had found links between the post and the murder.

Denying that the police tried to suppress the case, she revealed that it hadn't disclosed this information earlier to avoid any untoward incident. Meanwhile, the NIA has taken custody of 7 accused persons Muddasar Ahmad, Shahrukh Pathan, Abdul Taufiq, Shoaib Khan, Atib Rashid and Yusuf Khan and the alleged mastermind Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim. Another accused in the case- Shamim Ahmed who is absconding has sought anticipatory bail from a local court, sources revealed. As per sources, the interrogation has led the police to believe that either Shoaib Khan or Atib Rashid carried out the murder.