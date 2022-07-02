Amravati Murder Victim's Son Speaks To Republic; 'police Giving Us No Answers'

In the wake of the Amravati hate killing coming to light, Republic TV on Saturday spoke to victim Umesh Kolhe's son who revealed that the police had not given the family any answers on the murder of his father, who was brutally slashed nearly 12 days ago.

"At around 10.10 PM, we left for home. We were in two cars. My father was in the front. A man wielding a Chinese knife murdered my father. This happened in front of me. Police have been investigating, but still, we have got no answers. City Kotwali Police station is investigating. For 3-4 days, we received no information, they are not telling us what happened, or what is the probe," Sanket Kolhe told Republic.

"Five have been arrested, but we have still not been told the reason behind the death. We fought with no one, there was no enmity. It happened so suddenly," he added.

Speaking to ANI, Mahesh Kolhe, the victim's brother also raised similar questions and expressed that the family was unable to get an understanding of why he was killed. "My brother forwarded some messages about Nupur Sharma in some Whatsapp groups but we're not able to understand why was he killed because of 2-4 forwarded messages? He didn't forward them to anyone individually," said Mahesh Kolhe.

#WATCH | My brother forwarded some messages about Nupur Sharma in some Whatsapp groups but we're not able to understand why was he killed because of 2-4 forwarded messages? He didn't forward them to anyone individually: Mahesh Kolhe, brother of Umesh Kolhe who was murdered pic.twitter.com/njk8X7IGnF — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2022

Amravati murder: NIA takes over case

A 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Amravati city after he allegedly shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was stabbed in his neck on June 21, a week before two men hacked to death Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, with a cleaver over similar claims.

According to the police, Kolhe allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma and mistakenly sent it to a WhatsApp group in which Muslims were also members, including his customers. After that, one Irfan Khan hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe and roped in five persons for it. He promised to give Rs 10,000 to them and a safe escape in a car, the police said.

Under the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case. "The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated," the MHA said in a tweet.

Five persons, identified as Muddsir Ahemad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24) Shoaib Khan (22) and Atib Rashid (22) have been arrested. A sixth accused has also been nabbed on Saturday.