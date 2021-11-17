Amravati Violence: Maha Cyber Cell Identifies 36 Fake Social Media Accounts Inciting Riots

After Republic Media Network carried out a sting operation on Amravati violence, the Maharashtra cyber cell has found 36 fake social media handles responsible for instigating violence. According to the on-ground information accessed by Republic TV, these users were posting videos on Tripura violence and people managing these accounts are being identified through IP addresses. The fake handles were also passing hateful religious messages on social media.

Republic Media Network had earlier established that hate was amplified on both sides of the slugfest. The alleged Tripura violence was used as a tool of communalisation. Based on sting operations and WhatsApp chats, it was revealed that a WhatsApp group was used to mobilise a crowd.

Republic sting on Amravati violence

One of the audio messages that were spread was, "All our brother who sells fruits on the cart, do garbage collection in different localities and all our Muslim brothers who have their shops in the city - I request all of them, make them understand and tell them that they shouldn't put their fruit selling carts out, if anybody has their shop in the Joshi market or any shops of our Muslim brothers that is situated in the Hindu area, make sure they shut down their shops and business tomorrow."

On being confronted, the person who shared that audio was told about the alleged Tripura Mosque burning being refuted widely from the north-eastern state but he refused to believe it.

The WhatsApp messages and statuses that were used were also provocative. One read, "No need for an invite in the war for religion, must step up." There were also calls for calling a bandh on November 13.

BJP leader Pravin Pote surrenders before police

Former Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Pravin Pote surrendered before the police on Wednesday over the Amravati violence. Pote was one of the prime accused in the violence and arson incident that broke out in Maharashtra last week. On November 13, stones were hurled at shops during a shutdown (bandh) called by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in protests against a rally carried out by Muslims a day before. The Amravati police have arrested nine more people on charges of inciting violence in the city, during protests. All of the accused will be produced before the court at 3 pm today.

