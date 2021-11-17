Amravati Violence: Section 144 Imposed In Akola District Till November 19

In a major development in connection with the Amravati violence, section 144 has been imposed in Akola from Wednesday till November 19. The administration had imposed a 24-hour curfew on November 13 and 14 after a stone-pelting incident was reported on November 12 in ​​Akot city of Akola district. After that, the curfew was further extended from November 14 to November 17. As far as the Amravati violence is concerned, 35 FIRs have been lodged so far.

Meanwhile, after Republic Media Network carried out a sting operation on Amravati violence, the Maharashtra cyber cell has found 36 fake social media handles responsible for instigating violence. According to the on-ground information accessed by Republic TV, these users were posting videos on Tripura violence and people managing these accounts are being identified through IP addresses. The fake handles were also passing hateful religious messages on social media.

Republic Media Network had earlier established that hate was amplified on both sides of the slugfest. The alleged Tripura violence was used as a tool of communalisation. Based on sting operations and WhatsApp chats, it was revealed that a WhatsApp group was used to mobilise a crowd.

Republic sting on Amravati violence

One of the audio messages that were spread was, "All our brother who sells fruits on the cart, do garbage collection in different localities and all our Muslim brothers who have their shops in the city - I request all of them, make them understand and tell them that they shouldn't put their fruit selling carts out, if anybody has their shop in the Joshi market or any shops of our Muslim brothers that is situated in the Hindu area, make sure they shut down their shops and business tomorrow."

On being confronted, the person who shared that audio was told about the alleged Tripura Mosque burning being refuted widely from the north-eastern state but he refused to believe it. The WhatsApp messages and statuses that were used were also provocative. One read, "No need for an invite in the war for religion, must step up." There were also calls for calling a bandh on November 13.

Amravati Violence

On Friday, violence erupted in the Amravati, Nanded and Nashik districts of Maharashtra in protest against the alleged violence in Tripura. In Amravati, thousands of people gathered outside District Collector's office to submit a memorandum demanding an end to purported atrocities against minorities in the northeastern state. Subsequently, stone pelting was reported. After the violence during the BJP protest, internet services were suspended and a curfew was imposed.