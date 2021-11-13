Amravati Violence Turns Vicious As Protesters Brandish Swords; Pelt Stones At Police

In a dangerous escalation to the violence in Maharashtra's Amravati district, protestors from a particular community were seen brandishing sharp weapons amid back-to-back incidents of stone-pelting on Saturday. The police deployed on the ground fired tear gas to disperse protestors who blocked the other side of the roads.

Thousands of protestors with covered faces pelted stones at shops and continued to vandalize public property for the second straight day, increasing tensions in the region. The rioters were also seen attacking policemen as they resorted to lathi-charge and brought the situation under control. To avoid further escalation of the violence, the forces used water cannons at the protestors.

The Amravati police commissioner has ordered a curfew in the city under sections 144(1), (2), (3) of the CrPc to avoid any untoward incidents.

Speaking to Republic TV, Amravati Independent MLA Ravi Rana said the situation remains tense in the district despite several appeals being issued by all the parties to ask people to maintain peace and remain calm.

"It all started on Friday when the Muslim Morcha staged protests against alleged vandalization of mosques in Tripura. The protests however turned violent as demonstrators began to pelt stones at shops belonging to other communities and set their properties on fire. The incidents triggered riots and people are not terrified to step out of their houses. We have appealed to the Home Minister to send more police deployment as the forces have been outnumbered," Rana said.

He further lashed out at Shiv Sena Spokesperson Sanjay Raut for commenting that Amravati violence was a ploy to destabilise the MVA government.

"I don't think Sanjay Raut should play politics over communal violence. There have been instigation from the ruling party which has escalated the violence. Shiv Sena is doing Politics over here. It is condemnable." he said.

Navneet Rana, MP from Amravati also appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony, stating that such incidents have never occurred in the city before. She alleged that guardian minister Yashomati Thakur was encouraging the violence by making statements in support of the protestors.

Violence in Maharashtra over fake news

At least 20 people have been arrested in connection with multiple incidents of violence during Friday's rally. The incidents of stone-pelting had mainly occurred in Amravati, Malegaon, and Nanded city during the rallies taken out by some Muslim organizations over fake news that some mosques were vandalized in Tripura.

As per officials, 18 police personnel were injured including 3 officers in Nanded and Malegaon. Accused persons are being identified through CCTVs and other sources. The additional police force, including two companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), has been deployed in Amravati to avoid any untoward incident.

Image: Republic