Amreen Bhat's Friend Anita Chandpuri Condemns Her Murder: 'She Did Nothing To Be Killed'

A 35-year-old Kashmiri TV artiste Amreen Bhat was shot dead and her 10-year-old nephew was injured by terrorists in the Chadoora area of Jammu & Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday, May 25. Follwing the murder, Amreen Bhat's family and friends are demanding justice. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Anita Chandpuri, a theatre artist and Bhat's friend, who was with her a week ago in the Kashmir valley, termed the killing 'shameful' and added that she was killed because she was a theatre artiste.

Speaking to Republic TV, Anita Chandpuri said, "This is shameful. I met here at Tagore Hall in Srinagar during some programmes. She was very helpful, she helped me at once. Bhat didn't do anything to be killed. I believe she was killed because she was a theatre artist."

"For the past 32 years, cinema is totally banned in Kashmir. She was only doing it for her livelihood. It is really unfortunate. I pray for peace for her soul," she added.

Bhat's family has demanded justice and has also called for strict punishment for the culprits. Zubair Ahmed, Amreen's brother-in-law, while speaking to Republic, stressed that innocent people are killed for doing no wrong. He said, "Two people came to her house to call her for a shoot. When she stepped outside the house they killed her. What harm had she caused to anyone? Why were they targetted and killed? We didn't hold any enmity towards anyone here. We demand justice for this unfortunate killing."

Qazar Mohammad, Bhat's father told ANI, "Two people came to our home to call her for a shoot last night. They shot her after she told them that she would not go for the shoot. She was like a son to me."

Kashmiri TV artiste Amreen Bhat shot dead by terrorists

Amreen Bhat, a TV artiste and a singer who posted her songs on various social media platforms, was killed and her nephew was injured after they were fired upon by terrorists on Wednesday evening. Three terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) conducted the attack, police said.

Taking to Twitter, the Jammu and Kashmir Police wrote, "At around 1955 hrs, terrorists fired upon one lady Amreen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital in injured condition where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew who was also at home received a bullet injury on his arm."