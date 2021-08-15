'Amrit Sports Adoption Program' To Train 75 Sportspersons For Paris Olympics: K'taka CM

On the occasion of 75th Independence day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the 'Amrit sports adoption program' will be undertaken to promote and train 75 talented athletes from Karnataka with medal-winning potential for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Basavaraj Bommai on 'Amrit sports adoption program

Also, Alok Kumar, Additional Director-General of Police (Karnataka State Reserve Police), on Saturday, August 14, announced that a 2% quota will be set aside for state-based national and international athletes. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Police Sub-Inspector (PSI), and constable recruitment campaigns will be held during the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, according to ADGP Kumar.

PM Modi encourages MP's to promote sports

Earlier this week, when the country was all geared up for the celebration of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged BJP MPs that the country's sports be encouraged. The Prime Minister's remarks came following the country's best-ever performance at the Olympics, with seven medals. PM Modi pledged changes in the sports industry during his earlier address to the country, and the ideas he made at the meeting support that promise. The BJP convened a parliamentary meeting ahead of the last week of Parliament's monsoon session.

Odisha to invest Rs 693 crores to boost Sports Infrastructure

CM Naveen Pattnaik's state administration announced the development of 89 multi-purpose indoor stadiums with use for sports, disaster shelters, and field hospitals as part of the "State Sports Infrastructure Development Project" earlier this week. The government has approved an investment of roughly Rs 693.35 crores for the project, according to a notification released by the state's Information and Public Relations department. In the following year and a half, the state plans to complete the construction of 89 fully equipped stadiums.

