Amrit Udyan Opens On Jan 29: President Droupadi Murmu To Grace Occasion; Signboard Placed

After Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic Mughal Gardens was renamed to Amrit Udyan on January 28, the signboard with the new name has now also been placed outside the official residence of the President of India. The Amrit Udyan is scheduled to open to the public on January 31 after President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates the gardens on January 29.

Delhi: Sign board of 'Amrit Udyan' (earlier known as Mughal Gardens) placed outside Rashtrapati Bhavan



Amrit Udyan is scheduled to open for public from January 31, 2023. pic.twitter.com/BsuG5gmfjG — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2023

The name was rechristened after taking the theme of 'Amrit Mahotsav' into consideration.

“The President of India has given a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan’,” informed Navika Gupta, Deputy Press Secretary to President on Saturday, January 29.

President Droupadi Murmu will be gracing the opening of the gardens at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday, January 29.

The release states that the gardens (Herbal Garden, Bonsai Garden, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden) will be open for two months.

The gardens will remain open for the citizens from January 31 till March 26, 2023 (except on Mondays which are maintenance days, and on March 8 on account of Holi). The gardens will be opened for special categories from March 28 to 31.

Amrit Udyan to be opened for special categories from March 28 to 31

On March 28, it will remain open for farmers, for differently abled people on March 29, for personnel of the Defence Forces, Paramilitary Forces, and Police on March 30, and for women including tribal women’s SHGs on March 31.

The capacity of each hourly slot is also being increased to make Rashtrapati Bhavan more accessible to people, the release said.

The visitors would be permitted to visit in six hourly slots between 10 am to 4 pm. The capacity for the two forenoon slots (10 am- 12 pm) will be 7,500 visitors during weekdays and 10,000 visitors in each slot on weekends.

In each slot during weekdays, the capacity for the four-afternoon slots (12 pm-4 pm) will be 5,000 visitors and 7,500 visitors on weekends.

Also, people would have the option to book their slots online. However, walk-in visitors will be allowed but they will have to get themselves registered at the facilitation counters as well as at the Self-Service Kiosk near Gate No. 12 of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The release further stated, "It is advisable to book a slot online in advance to avoid the rush and save time.”

The visitors will enter and exit from gate number 35 of the President’s Estate, which is very close to where North Avenue meets Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Specially cultivated tulips to be major attraction this year

This year, the specially cultivated tulips of 12 unique varieties are going to be a major attraction.

As per the release, "Rashtrapati Bhavan is home to a rich variety of gardens. Originally, they included East Lawn, Central Lawn, Long Garden, and Circular Garden. During the term of former Presidents Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Shri Ram Nath Kovind, more gardens were developed, namely, Herbal-I, Herbal-II, Tactile Garden, Bonsai Garden, and Arogya Vanam. On the occasion of the celebrations of 75 years of Independence as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the President of India is pleased to give a common name to the Rashtrapati Bhavan gardens as ‘Amrit Udyan'".