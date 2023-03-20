'Amritpal Already Arrested, There Are Eyewitnesses': Waris Punjab De Chief's Legal Advisor

The legal advisor of Waris Punjab De, Imaan Singh Khara, on March 20 while exclusively speaking to Republic Media Network claimed that Amritpal Singh is already under police custody. Showing video evidence, Khara informed that he has filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court on the basis of several eyewitnesses who have seen Amritpal at Shahpur police station.

Showing a video, Khara told Republic TV, “Amritpal Singh can be seen in this video. There are many eyewitnesses who on social media stated that Amritpal was seen at Shahpur police station. There are many evidences on the basis of which I have filed a writ petition claiming that Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab police officials.”

“Police should not fabricate false cases against him. A free and fair investigation should take place into the matter. In fact, there are apprehensions that the police might kill him in a fake encounter,” the legal advisor of Waris Punjab De chief said.

Amritpal fled India?

After the Punjab police launched a major crackdown on Amritpal Singh on March 19, it is being reported that the radical preacher has been on the run since then. Following this, the Bhagwant Mann-led government has increased the security in the state and has suspended the mobile internet, SMS, and dongle services till March 20 in view of public safety.

Amid the ongoing crackdown on Amritpal Singh, at least 11 districts in Punjab have been kept on alert with over 15,000 RPF jawans on standby, reported sources.

On March 20, four more associates of Amritpal have been sent to police custody till March 23. The police had produced four arrested associates of Amritpal in the Baba Bakala Court after which they were to sent to police custody.

Notably, the four aides of Amripal Singh who were arrested earlier were shifted Dibrugarh in Assam. The development came after the Punjab police registered an FIR under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh and his aides. It was also reported that Amritpal was allegedly trying to build a private militia against the state government and was stocking weapons from Pakistan.