Amritpal Addresses Huge Gathering At Militant Death Anniversary Days After Ajnala Stir

After 5 days of the rampage that stormed Punjab's Amritsar, the 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh attended an event for Militant Gurbachan Singh Manochal's death anniversary at Tarn Taran on March 1.

Manochal was the founder of the militant group Bhindranwale tigers force (BTF). He was born on 6 June 1954, in the village of Manochahal, Tarn Taran district in the Indian state of Punjab. He led a resolution at the 1986 Sarbat Khalsa to declare the resolve of a separate Sikh homeland and also formed a Panthic committee that would lead Sikhs. He was eliminated in 1993 during an encounter.

While addressing a huge gathering at Tarn Taran on the death anniversary of Militant Manochal, Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal again called for a separate state under the Khalistani movement. The opposition leaders in Punjab have now questioned the government and police officials over the no FIR filed yet against Amritpal.

BJP spokesperson, RP Singh, while commenting on Amritpal's Tarn Taran visit, said, "The supporters of Amritpal went on to charge the Ajnala police station five days back. Several police officials were injured. An SP got 18 stitches during the violent clash. Still, the police haven't filed an FIR. The police know who led the rampage. But no action has been taken and he is roaming freely. Why is the chief minister silent on this case yet."

Amritsar rampage by Amritpal's supporters

The supporters of Waris Punjab De stormed the Ajnala police station on February 23, in a bid to protest against the arrest of Amritpal Singh's close aide Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested on abduction charges. After the violent protest, Punjab police negotiated with the protestors and withdrew the FIR registered against the accused.

He was taken to the Ajnala court by the Punjab Police where Judicial Magistrate Pratham Manpreet Kaur ordered his release. However, the police officials mentioned that an SIT has been formed to investigate Lovepreet's abduction charges.