Amritpal Crackdown: New CCTV Tape Of Chase Accessed; Convoy Seen At Jalandhar Toll Plaza

As the hunt for Amripal Singh is still on, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed the visuals of a toll plaza in Jalandhar where the Waris Punjab De chief was seen sitting inside a vehicle. According to the visuals, the CCTV footage is dated March 18. It has been found that the vehicle in which Amritpal Singh was present crossed the Jalandhar toll plaza at around 11:27 AM.

As per the CCTV, Amritpal’s convoy was not stopped at the toll plaza and was allowed to cross without any checks. Sources reveal that the toll plaza was present at the location where the entire trap was set by the Punjab police to nab the radical preacher.

As the convoy of Amritpal Singh was seen passing one by one, his uncle Harjit Singh was seen driving his Mercedes, while the Khalistan leader was sitting right next to him. Soon after crossing the toll plaza, the Waris Punjab De chief successfully escaped the trap laid by Punjab police to arrest him. The police chased the convoy of the Waris Punjab De chief when he was travelling from Jalandhar to Moga. However, he managed to flee.

Alert issued at India-Nepal & other international borders

In efforts to stop the escape of Amritpal Singh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the chiefs of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to remain alert in the international border areas of Punjab, India-Nepal, among others.

According to sources, it has been reported that all of the important outposts at the international borders with Nepal, Punjab and Bangladesh have been alerted after it was suspected that Amritpal Singh may flee the country in order to avoid his arrest.

The development took place Punjab Police on March 18 launched a statewide search operation to nab Amritpal Singh and his close aides who attempted to disrupt the law and order situation in the state. The Amritpal Singh case came to the light on February 23, when his supporters attacked police station in Ajnala in a bid to secure the release of his aide Lovepreet Toofan.