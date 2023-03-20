As Khalistan supporter Amritpal Singh is suspected to have fled India and with it being over 24 hours now, the suspension on all mobile internet, SMS, and dongle services in Punjab has been extended till March 20 by the Bhagwant Mann-led government in the ‘interest of public safety’. The development took place after the investigation agencies kicked off an operation codenamed ‘AP’ to map 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh.

According to sources, the search operation has now been spread in the northeastern state of Assam. Apart from this, the officials are also conducting searches in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It has been found that Amritpal Singh was allegedly trying to build a private militia against the state government and was stocking weapons from Pakistan.

Amid the ongoing crackdown on Amritpal Singh, at least 11 districts in Punjab have been kept on alert with over 15,000 RPF jawans on standby, reported sources.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh’s father has said that his son has not fled and is in police custody. “I am sure that he is under police custody. He was at home in the morning. If the police wanted to arrest him, they should have come to our residence. This is all drama. We are scared that the police might kill him in a fake encounter,” Amritpal’s father told Republic.

Search still on to nab Amritpal

Detailing the recovery of the weapons, Jalandhar IG Swapan Sharma while talking to Republic TV revealed that the crackdown on Amritpal Singh was carried out for over seven hours. Apart from arresting 10 people connected to Khalistan supporter Amritpal, the police officer further revealed that weapons have also been seized during the operation.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, Jalandhar IG Swapan Sharma said, “10 people were arrested on Saturday. Seven in the morning while three in the evening. Seven weapons along with 300 rounds have been recovered by the police. Apart from this, three vehicles were also seized. The search operation to nab Amritpal Singh is still on and we will soon arrest him.”

Amritpal’s Mercedes recovered by police

While Amritpal allegedly fled the spot, the Punjab police on Sunday recovered a vehicle from Salema village in Jalandhar's Shahkot in which the radical preacher was suspected to be travelling. Following this, SSP Jalandhar Rural Swarandeep Singh said that during the probe, the police recovered 315 bore weapon and 56 live cartridges from the vehicle.

A rifle, 57 live cartridges, a sword, and a registration number plate were recovered from the vehicle allegedly belonging to Amritpal Singh, police informed.

Aides of Amritpal shifted to Dibrugarh

After the police arrested four aides of Amritpal Singh on Sunday, they were shifted to Dibrugarh in Assam, sources reported. The four aides were sent to Assam along with a 27-member team of the Punjab Police led by SP Tejbir Singh. The development came after the Punjab police registered an FIR under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh and his aides.