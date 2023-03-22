Amritpal Manhunt: Another CCTV Of Chase Accessed; Convoy Passes Highway Before Toll Plaza

As Amritpal Singh remained untraceable for the fifth day, Republic TV on Wednesday accessed another CCTV footage of Waris Punjab De chief convoy running on the roads of Punjab to avoid an encounter with the state police. The development came after the Punjab police has issued a lookout circular and non-bailable warrant against the radical preacher.

As per the visuals accessed, about 4-5 vehicles belonging to Amritpal’s convoy were seen crossing a highway. The CCTV footage which dates back to March 18 saw the convoy of Waris Punjab De chief passing at around 11: 14 am, nearly 10 minutes after the Punjab police started chasing him.

Earlier, Republic TV accessed the visuals of a toll plaza in Jalandhar where the Waris Punjab De chief was seen sitting inside a vehicle. The CCTV footage revealed that Amritpal’s convoy crossed the Jalandhar toll plaza at around 11:27 am on March 18. In the visuals, the Waris Punjab De chief was seen with his uncle Harjit Singh, who was driving his Mercedes.

Amritpal Singh escapes on a bike

Amid the ongoing intense search for the radical preacher, Republic TV has accessed visuals of Amritpal Singh allegedly escaping from Punjab police after changing his clothes and vehicles. After changing his clothes, the Waris Punjab De chief was wearing a pink turban, along with a shirt and a pant, while executing his escape. He also switched to a bike from his car.

Notably, the Punjab police later found Amritpal’s clothes from the SUV car, which was recovered from the Bullar village in Jalandhar district’s Shahkot city. He was seen wearing the same clothes on March 18, when he escaped the police trap. Reportedly, the vehicle was taken into custody at Shahkot Police Station.

Amritpal sought help from aides in Haryana

With new details coming every hour in connection to the alleged escape of Waris Punjab De chief, it was learnt that the fugitive radical preacher contacted his associates in Haryana to help him hide from Punjab police. After an intense car chase, Amritpal reportedly arrived at a Gurudwara in Jalandhar district where he changed his attire and called up his associates in the Rewari area of Haryana.

Further, it was revealed that four people on two bikes (Bullet and Platina) allegedly arrived to take the radical leader. Sources informed that Amritpal spent at least 40 minutes in the Gurudwara where he made the Granthi hostage while changing his attire.