Amritpal On The Run: CCTV Of Key Aide Papalpreet Singh Emerges, Seen Roaming In Hoshiarpur

Even as the chase to nab Amritpal Singh continues, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage of his key aide Papalpreet Singh dated March 29. In the purported clip, Papalpreet Singh can be seen walking alone in Hoshiarpur. According to sources, both got separated from the same city.

Papalpreet Singh, according to reports, visited a Gurudwara in a village near Hoshiarpur during which the CCTV footage was captured. Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh were chased by the police following which they separated on the intervening night of March 28 and 29 after getting down from the car in Hoshiarpur, reports revealed. Notably, both fled together after the police crackdown against the Waris Punjab De chief began on March 18.

Search operations launched

According to sources, the police have launched search operations in Hoshiarpur as they suspect both Amritpal and Papalpreet are hiding in the city. Paramilitary forces have been deployed and door-to-door checking is being conducted. Since the massive manhunt for Amritpal began on March 18, the police have nabbed a number of his aides, multiple vehicles, and arms, ammunition has been recovered, however, the main culprit Amritpal still remains at large.

In yet another development in the case on March 30, the self-styled radical preacher released his second video since fleeing. He said that he hasn’t set any conditions for his surrender, this is after rumors circulated that the fugitive might surrender at the Golden Temple.

"Till date I am very much safe. I don’t know what will happen tomorrow but today I am perfectly fine. Even the first video and this video I am recording and I want to make it very clear that I am not in custody of police. I promise to all people that I will definitely come out among them very soon," Amritpal said in the video addressing his aides.

Since the Punjab police began the search for the Waris Punjab De chief and Khalistan preacher, multiple CCTV footages have emerged purportedly of Amritpal Singh in which he is seen roaming around, in vehicles, etc. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police has beefed up security in the state and has deployed drones to scan areas in Hoshiarpur. Heavy deployment of Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been ensured near the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where he was rumoured to surrender. On March 30, the RAF personnel conducted a flag march in Amritsar. "This is our routine exercise which is done to maintain law and order and peace among the public," Varun Sharma, Assistant Commandant of the RAF told ANI.