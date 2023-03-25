Amritpal Sighted At Delhi's ISBT, Police Launches Manhunt For Khalistani Sympathiser

As radical preacher and Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh continues to be on the run, sources said he was last spotted at Delhi's ISBT bus terminal. Following the lead, teams of Delhi police and Punjab on Friday, March 24 conducted search operations in Delhi and its border areas after receiving intelligence inputs of the sighting of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal at Delhi's ISBT bus terminal. Inputs suggest that he may be disguised as a sadhu and Papalpreet Singh might be seen accompanying Amritpal.

According to reports, CCTVs installed near the Inter State Bus Terminal in Kashmiri Gate are being examined to find the fugitive pro-Khalistani leader. Amritpal Singh, who is at large, is charged with attempted murder, obstructing law enforcement, and causing discord. He has been on run since Saturday when officers attempted to stop his motorcade and arrest him.

On Thursday, March 23, Punjab police officials said that Amritpal Singh was last seen in Haryana's Shahbad. Notably, the Punjab police officials are examining the CCTV footage from every possible location. The police got their hands on footage where the fugitive can be seen walking down the streets of Shahbad. According to the officers, the man who was seen walking with an umbrella is the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal when he reached Shahbad after fleeing from Punjab. In the footage, the absconder can be seen roaming in a completely different attire as opposed to his Nihang ensemble which he donned while causing chaos in Amritsar last month.

SSB steps up vigil, puts up Amritpal’s posters along Nepal border in UP

The Sashastra Seema Bal has issued an alert and put up posters bearing pictures of Amritpal Singh and his aides along the border with Nepal to avert the possibility of the radical preacher fleeing the country via Uttar Pradesh.

Commandant of the Sashastra Seema Bal’s (SSB) 42nd Battalion, Tapan Das on Friday said, "Based on inputs from intelligence agencies that Amritpal can enter Nepal, we have issued an alert on the border. Posters with their pictures have also been put up on the border in Rupaidiha. We are closely monitoring the movement of people along the border."

Notably, the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against Amritpal and elements of his “Waris Punjab De” outfit last week. Amritpal, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district. Following his escape, Amritpal changed his appearance, wore sunglasses and western attire and has been using different modes of travel.