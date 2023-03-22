How Amritpal Changed Colours Like A Chameleon, Punjab Police Releases Pictures

Amritpal Singh, the fugitive radical preacher eluding Punjab authorities for four days now, seems to have altered his appearance a number of times. The Punjab Police released a set of pictures of the 30-year-old where he is seen in multiple avatars. Pictures show him with a long flowy beard, another clean shaven, one where he has short hair and yet another where he can be seen wearing a turban. In one of the pictures, Singh also styled himself similarly to the Sikh terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale one of the most prominent members of the Khalistan movement.

The Punjab Police suspects Amritpal may have changed his look again and has shared these pictures so that people can spot him and provide information. "There are several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires. We are releasing all of these pictures. I request you display them so that people can help us to arrest him in this case," said Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill.

The state police have also put up Singh's pictures across Airports, railway stations and seaports to nab him.

Here are the released pictures of fugitive Amritpal Singh

According to a preliminary probe, police said while on the run, Singh visited a Gurdwara in Jalandhar district and escaped on a motorcycle after changing clothes. He had also used different vehicles so that he doesn't get caught. Meanwhile, a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) have been issued against 'Waris Punjab De' chief .

Chain of events that led to Amritpal's escape

The Punjab Police made some progress in hunting down Amritpal Singh as they recovered the vehicle (SUV) that the absconder used to escape along with several CCTV footage. Four people-- Manpreet Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, and Gurbesh Singh are also arrested as they helped Amritpal escape. Here is the chain of events that led to the Waris Punjab De chief's escape:-