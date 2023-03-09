Amritpal Singh Aide To Face Crackdown In Jammu And Kashmir, Arms Licence To Be Revoked

Days after prevailing lawlessness in the state of Punjab, the Jammu and Kashmir government decided to take action against pro-Khalistani radical leader Amritpal's aide and initiated the process to revoke their arms licences, as two of his aides had their licences issued in J&K.

A case has been registered against the supporters of 'Waris Punjab De’ head under the arms act for carrying illegal weapons. Reportedly, the weapons carried by the aides of Amritpal are illegitimate as their licences were invalidated in 2017.

Devansh Yadav, IAS, and Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, in an exclusive interview with Republic, said, "There is one gun licence issued to a resident of TarnTaran district in Punjab. The licence was renewed in 2017, and since then there has been no renewal. As of today, that licence is not valid. We have started the process of cancelling the gun licence, and it will be done immediately. With coordination with the Punjab Police, we will take the necessary action. No gun licence to outsiders of the district is permitted. Licences that are not renewed are all invalid and are considered illegal. This licence was issued in 2013–14 to Verinder Singh, and it is deemed invalid. We will also be writing to SSP Kishtwar and the Punjab Police. Necessary actions will be taken."

Earlier this week, on March 7, Punjab police sent a letter to the concerned district administration seeking cancellation of the arms licences of 10 of Amritpal's associates.

Amritpal and his aide clash with Punjab police

On February 23, pro-Khalistani radical leader Amritpal Singh and his associates engaged in an altercation with the Punjab Police and barged into the Ajnala police station. The incident took place after Amritpal's protest against the arrest of his close aide, Lovepreet Toofan. Members of the "Waris Punjab De" organisation were seen ripping through barricades and wielding swords and sticks.