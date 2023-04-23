Amritpal Singh Arrested: First Pictures Of Waris De Punjab's Arrest From Moga Accessed

In a huge development from Punjab, fugitive Waris De Punjab chief and radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from a Gurdwara in Rode village in Moga on Sunday morning. According to sources, he arrived at the Rode village earlier and told the Gurdwara administration that he would surrender to the police after offering prayers.

Republic has accessed the first pictures of the Waris De Punjab chief's arrest. In the picture, the radical preacher can be seen in a traditional white dress, wearing a saffron colour turban.

Apart from these, Republic has also accessed the pictures of Amritpal inside the Rodewal Gurdwara before he surrendered to the Punjab police. In these pictures, the radical preacher can be seen sitting in front of a mic speaking to the people in Gurdwara. While speaking to the people in Gurdwara, the Waris De Punjab chief reportedly said that his arrest is not an end but a beginning.

Amritpal Singh arrested from Moga

According to sources, the Waris De Punjab chief who was on the run since March 18, is likely to be taken to Dibrugarh jail in Assam. It is pertinent to mention that the associates of Amritpal were shifted out of Punjab after central intelligence agencies raised concerns over possible jailbreak and repeat of the Ajnala incident on March 11. Nine of his aides-- Daljit Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla-- are already lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam and charged under the stringent National Security Act.

It is pertinent to mention that Amritpal and his associates have several cases lodged against them with charges including allegedly spreading disharmony, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.