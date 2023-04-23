Amritpal Singh Arrested; Here's List Of All His Close Aides Who Were Detained Amid Manhunt

After a month-long massive manhunt launched by the Punjab police, the fugitive pro-Khalistan leader and radical preacher Amritpal Singh have finally been detained from a Rodewal Gurdwara in the Rode village of Moga on Sunday morning. Punjab police. The state police launched an extensive search and expanded their operations across the state and alongside border areas in order to capture the Waris Punjab De chief. In the span of 36 days, the many aides and close associates of Amritpal were also detained and interrogated.

Here's the list of aides currently in police custody.

Amritpal Singh Close Aide And Financer Daljeet Singh Kalsi Nabbed

On March 19, Daljeet Singh Kalsi, alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, an alleged advisor and financier of Waris Punjab De, was also arrested by the Punjab police. He was detained under Section 3 (2) of the National Security Act after being spotted with Singh on multiple public platforms.

Four Amritpal Aides in Assam's Dibrugarh Jail

Four of Amritpal Singh’s aides were sent to Assam along with a 27-member team of the Punjab Police led by SP Tejbir Singh. They are currently stationed at the Dibrugarh Central Jail. The police have refused to let out the names of the aides in custody.

Amrik Singh, his wife Detained In Jammu

On March 25, another close aide of the fugitive ‘Waris Punjab De’ (WPD) chief Amritpal Singh has been detained by the police in Jammu and Kashmir. The associate arrested was identified as Amrik Singh who was taken into custody from Jammu's RS Pura area. As per the sources, he was in constant touch with the radical preacher before March 18. He stated that after the manhunt was launched against Amritpal, he has not been in touch with him. Amrik Singh's wife Paramjit Kaur has also been taken into custody. The Jammu police made the arrest based on the information and mobile number received by the Punjab police.

Papalpreet Arrested In Joint-operation By Delhi-Punjab Police

On April 10, Waris Punjab De chief's close aide Papalpreet Singh was arrested in a joint operation by Delhi-Punjab Police on Monday. According to sources, Papalpreet is considered to be the one who harboured Amritpal's escape on March 18 from the police's dragnet.

Two Men Arrested For Harbouring Radical Preacher Amritpal Singh In Punjab's Hoshiarpur

On April 13, two men were arrested for allegedly harbouring radical preacher Amritpal Singh. Hardeep Singh (22) and Kuldip Singh (30), both brothers are residents of Rajpur Bhaian village were produced before a court which sent them to a four-day police remand. They worked as labourers and were arrested under relevant Sections of 212 (harbouring offender) of the Indian Penal Code by the Mehtiana police station for allegedly harbouring Amritpal Singh. When Amritpal escaped from police after reaching Marnaian village on March 28, he met both the brothers who were loading sand in a tractor-trailer. They allegedly took Amritpal to their house where they fed him and gave him clothes, police said.

Singh's Key Aide Joga Singh Arrested By Punjab Police

On April 15, a key aide of Amritpal Singh Joga Singh was arrested by Punjab Police for allegedly providing shelter and other assistance to the controversial preacher in Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh. Joga is a resident of Ludhiana and is managing a 'dera' in Pilibhit and was in direct contact with the radical leader.

Man and woman who helped Amritpal Singh flee detained in Mohali

On April 18, two people identified as Gurjant Singh and Nisha Rani were detained by Punjab and Delhi Police in a joint operation from Mohali. The duo have been accused of helping Amritpal Singh flee and they also provided other assistance to him, sources said.