Amritpal Singh Arrested LIVE News: 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Sent To Dibrugarh Jail

Those who try to disturb peace and harmony will face action as per law, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday, hours after radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested. Mann also thanked the people of Punjab for maintaining peace in the state during an over 30-day-long hunt for Amritpal.

"Today, Amritpal Singh has been arrested after 35 days," Mann said in a video message. "Those who try to disturb peace and harmony and break the law of the country will face action as per law," he said, adding "We will not trouble any innocent person. We do not do vendetta politics." "I thank 3.5 crore Punjabis for maintaining peace and harmony during these 35 days," the chief minister said.