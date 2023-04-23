Last Updated:

Amritpal Singh Arrested LIVE News: 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Sent To Dibrugarh Jail

In a massive development, Punjab police on Sunday (April 23) arrested Khalistan-sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh from Punjab's Moga.

Amrit Burman
amritpal singh

Amritpal Singh Arrested: Punjab police on Sunday detained Khalistan-sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh from Punjab's Moga.

20:48 IST, April 23rd 2023
Did not sleep last night: Bhagwant Mann after arrest of Amritpal Singh

“I did not sleep the whole night and I was in regular touch with senior officials over phone after every 15 minutes, half an hour to get information," Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said. "I wanted that entire thing (operation to arrest Amritpal) should be done in a peaceful manner," he added. Tap here to read more.

20:04 IST, April 23rd 2023
Arvind Kejriwal lauds Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann after Amritpal's arrest

"We are committed to the peace and security of Punjab. We are also ready to take tough decisions for this. CM @BhagwantMann Sahib accomplished this mission with maturity and courage. Punjab Police achieved success without any bloodshed and firing," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted. 

 

18:26 IST, April 23rd 2023
I want youngsters to have degrees, job appointments & medals in their hands: Punjab CM

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann released a series of videos on Twitter after the arrest of Waris Punjab De chief and fugitive Amritpal Singh. In his message, Mann expressed his desire to see degrees, job appointments and medals in the hand of youngsters, whom he requested to stay away from the influence of people like Amritpal.

 

18:26 IST, April 23rd 2023
Those who disturb peace will face action: Punjab CM after Amritpal's arrest

Those who try to disturb peace and harmony will face action as per law, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday, hours after radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested. Mann also thanked the people of Punjab for maintaining peace in the state during an over 30-day-long hunt for Amritpal. 

"Today, Amritpal Singh has been arrested after 35 days," Mann said in a video message. "Those who try to disturb peace and harmony and break the law of the country will face action as per law," he said, adding "We will not trouble any innocent person. We do not do vendetta politics." "I thank 3.5 crore Punjabis for maintaining peace and harmony during these 35 days," the chief minister said. Tap here to read more. 

 

 

 

17:33 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh to be interrogated by R&AW, IB

A team of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and other Central Intelligence agencies will reach Dibrugarh jail to question Amritpal Singh who was arrested in Punjab's Moga on April 23. 

Amritpal has been kept in a separate cell, distant from his accomplices who are also in same jail after they were arrested during Punjab Police crackdown," a senior official told ANI. "He will be questioned on his association with his sympathisers and his source of funding. Because intelligence agencies have got a lot of inputs regarding his association with handlers in Pakistan and other countries," he added. 

 

16:53 IST, April 23rd 2023
Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh arrested, sent to Assam jail

The Punjab police arrested Amritpal Singh in Moga's Rode village early Sunday, ending an over a month-long manhunt against the radical preacher who styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The preacher was taken into custody at 6.45 am as he came out -- in the traditional attire that included a sheathed sword -- of the gurdwara in Rode, Bhindranwale's native village and also the place where he himself took over last year as the chief of Waris Punjab De.

The 29-year-old was detained under the stringent National Security Act and flown to Assam on a special flight to be lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail, where nine other associates picked up over the past several weeks are kept.

16:05 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh reaches Dibrugarh jail in Assam; first pictures accessed

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was brought to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after he was arrested from Punjab's Moga district on April 23.  Republic TV has accessed the first visuals from the prison.

 

15:42 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh was brought to jail in Dibrugarh

Controversial preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh who was today arrested by Punjab police, was brought to jail in Dibrugarh.

15:07 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal arrest: A chronology of events

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who was appointed as the head of 'Waris Punjab De' last year, was arrested on Sunday morning. A chronology:

  • September 29, 2022: Radical preacher Amritpal Singh anointed as the chief of the 'Waris Punjab De', an outfit founded by actor and activist Deep Sidhu, at a 'dastar bandi' (turban tying) ceremony in Moga's Rode village -- the ancestral village of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.
  • December 12, 2022: Supporters of Amritpal burn chairs at a gurdwara in Jalandhar, claiming chairs and sofas in a Sikh shrine are against 'maryada' (code of conduct) of Sikhism.
  • February 10, 2023: Amritpal ties the knot with UK-based NRI Kirandeep Kaur in his Jallupur Khera village in Amritsar.
  • February 16, 2023: Amritpal and his supporters, including Lovepreet Singh Toofan, booked for allegedly kidnapping and thrashing a resident of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district.
  • February 17, 2023: Lovepreet Singh arrested.
  • February 23, 2023: Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, break through barricades and barge into Ajnala police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city and clash with policemen, demanding the release of Lovepreet Singh.
  • February 24, 2023: Lovepreet Singh released from judicial custody.
  • March 18, 2023: Punjab Police launches a crackdown against Amritpal and his aides. His cavalcade intercepted in Jalandhar but he manages to give the police a slip by switching vehicles. Mobile internet services suspended in Punjab.
  • March 20, 2023: Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and another person surrender before police near a gurdwara in Mehatpur, Jalandhar.
  • March 22, 2023: A picture of Amritpal and his close aide Papalpreet Singh sitting on a motorised cart emerges on social media.
  • March 23, 2023: A woman who harboured Amritpal and Papalpreet at her house in Haryana's Kurukshetra held.
  • March 25, 2023: Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh asks Amritpal to surrender before police.
  • March 28, 2023: A massive operation to trace Amritpal conducted in Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon a vehicle following a police chase.
  • March 29, 2023: A video of Amritpal surfaces online in which he calls for a 'Sarbat Khalsa' congregation on Baisakhi.
  • March 30, 2023: Another video and an audio clip of Amritpal surface in which he asserts that he would soon appear before the world.
  • April 10, 2023: Papalpreet arrested from Kathunangal area in Amritsar.
  • April 15, 2023: Amritpal's another close aide Joga Singh, who provided shelter to the radical preacher and Papalpreet in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit and brought them back to Punjab on March 28, arrested from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.
  • April 20, 2023: Amritpal's wife Kirandeep Kaur stopped from boarding a flight to London at the Sri Guru Ram Dass International Airport in Amritsar.
  • April 23, 2023: Amritpal arrested from Rode village in Moga district.

PTI

14:46 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh Arrested LIVE: 'He surrendered like a warrior; I am proud of him,' says Amritpal's mother

After the arrest of pro-Khalistan leader and fugitive Amritpal Singh by Punjab police in Moga, Amritpal's mother, Balwinder Kaur, said she is proud of her son because he surrendered like a 'warrior'.

"We saw the news and came to know that he has surrendered. I felt proud that he surrendered like a warrior. We will fight a legal battle and we will also go & meet him at the earliest...."

'I am proud of him,' says Amritpal's mother

14:17 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh Arrested LIVE Updates: Punjab Police, Rapid Action Force conduct flag march in Moga

 

Punjab Police, Rapid Action Force conduct flag march in Moga to maintain law and order following Amritpal Singh's arrest.

Amritpal Arrested: Security forces conduct flag march in Moga

 

14:14 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh Arrested LIVE Updates: Strict 'action will be taken,' says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh says, "...It had been 35 days. Today AmritpalSingh was arrested. Action will be taken against those who try to disrupt the country's peace and law. We will not disturb any innocent person. We don't do vendetta politics..."

14:07 IST, April 23rd 2023
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gives first statement after Amritpal Singh's arrest

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is addressing the media over the arrest of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who was arrested by Punjab police on Sunday morning from Punjab's Moga.

 

14:07 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh Arrested LIVE Updates: Security hightened outside Dibrugarh airport in Assam.

The security has been beefed up outside Dibrugarh jail in Assam. More CCTV cameras has been installled near the jail.

13:55 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh Arrested LIVE Updates: Multi-tier security arrangement made at Central Jail in Dibrugarh: Reports

According to the reports, it has come to the fore that multi-tier security arrangement has been made at the Central Jail in Dibrugarh where Amritpal Singh will be lodged. Singh was arrested on Sunday morning (April 23) by Punjab police from Moga district.

13:52 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh Arrested LIVE Updates: Amritpal's arrest result of month-long efforts of Punjab police & govt, says AAP minister Atishi

After Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh got arrested on Sunday morning, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that it was the result of over one month of tireless efforts by Punjab Police and the AAP-led state government.

13:39 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh Arrested LIVE Updates: 'Punjab took a very long to arrest Amritpal,' says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said Amritpal Singh's arrest 'took a very long time for Punjab, would have been better if arrest happened a little quicker."

"How long can an absconder be on the run? Law is mighty. Stringent action should be taken against those who spread terror and fear.," said Anurag Thakur.

 

 

13:04 IST, April 23rd 2023
'Surrendering at the place where it all started': Amritpal Singh's last speech at Bhindranwale's village before arrest

Fugitive Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab police on Sunday morning. He was arrested at the gurdwara in Rode village of Moga district. Notably, Moga is the birthplace of Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Singh, who claims to be his follower and is known as "Bhindranwale 2.0" among his supporters, before his arrest, "I’ll be surrendering from the place where it all started," per the sources.

12:51 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh Arrested LIVE Updates: Khalistan-sympathiser Amritpal Singh brought to Dibrugarh airport

Fugutive Amritpal Singh's plane has landed at Dibrugarh Airport amid increased security. From the airport, he will be taken to Dibrugarh jail, where nine of his close aides are already there under the National Security Act.
 

12:25 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh Arrested LIVE Updates | 'Govt is doing injustice to Sikhs,' says Amritpal Singh before arrest from Gurudwara: Sources

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested on Sunday morning (April 23) by Punjab police in the Rode village of Moga district. Before his arrest, Amritpal Singh addressed the people at Gurudwara, where he said, "If they wanted to arrest us, they would have done it at our home. People have come to our aid. Atrocities have been committed against Sikh youth; it clears all doubts that Sikhs are equal citizens," per the sources.

He further went on to say, "I wasn’t afraid of arrest ever. Today I have decided to surrender, though I have scope to go to other countries. Today, on April 23, I’ll be making surrender from the place where it all started," said Amritpal while addressing the people at Gurudwara just before his arrest, per the sources. "This government is not doing justice to sikhs in Punjab regarding their rights," he added.

11:35 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh Arrested LIVE Updates: Amritpal Informed Police of his presence,' says Gurudwara cleric

"Amritpal Singh came to the Rodewal Gurudwara on Saturday night. He himself informed the police about his presence and that he will surrender this morning at 7 am," claimed Singh Sahib Giani Jasbir Singh Rode of Rodewal Gurudwara in Punjab's Moga while narrating the sequence of events leading up to the arrest of Waris Punjab De's chief. 

READ FULL STORY HERE

11:00 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh Arrested LIVE updates: 'Now time to discover his international masters,' says Mahesh Jethmalani

"The hunt for Amritpal Singh finally ends with his much awaited capture. Better late than never. Now time to discover his international masters, his arms and money suppliers and his domestic linkages by thorough custodial interrogation," said Rajya Sabha MP and Lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani.

10:35 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh Arrested LIVE | Amritpal was left with no choice but to surrender: Punjab police

After the arrest of radical preacher and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, Punjab police addressed the media on Sunday morning. "Maintaining the sanctity of Gurdwara was our priority; police could not have entered in uniform; Rode village was surrounded by police," said Punjab police.

"This time we had concrete information about his whereabouts. The operation to detain him was underway for several weeks," said Punjab police, adding that he didn't surrender but was arrested."

10:29 IST, April 23rd 2023
Armitpal Singh Arrested: WPD's chief was arrested after concrete information, says Punjab Police

Amritpal was arrested after concrete information, said Punjab police adding that Rode village was surrounded by police.

10:23 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh detained: 'He didn't surrender, he was arrested,' says Pujab police

While addressing the media on Sunday morning (April 23), Pujab police said Amritpal Singh did not surrender but was arrested by police at Punjab's Moga Gurudwara. He was absconding for 36 days, police added.

10:16 IST, April 23rd 2023
Punjab Police briefs media over Amritpal's arrest

A  media briefing is underway by Punjab police over the arrest of radical preacher and chief of Warris Punjab De Amritpal Singh, who was taken into custody on Sunday morning.

 

Watch Punjab police media briefing HERE

10:04 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh arrested: See first pictures of Waris De Punjab's arrest

fugitive Waris De Punjab chief and radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from a Gurdwara in Rode village in Moga on Sunday morning. According to sources, he arrived at the Rode village earlier and told the Gurdwara administration that he would surrender to the police after offering prayers.

CLICK HERE TO SEE FIRST PICTURES OF AMRITPAL's ARREST

10:01 IST, April 23rd 2023
Amritpal Singh arrested: Here're six lesser known facts about Waris Punjab De chief

"Waris Punjab De" chief and Radical Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh got arrested in Punjab's Moga, as per sources, on Sunday morning, 36 days after a massive crackdown was launched against him and the members of his "Waris Punjab De" outfit.

Here are a few lesser-known facts about Amritpal Singh:

  1. Fugitive Khalistani separatist Amritpal Singh Sandhu was born in the village of Jallupur Khera near Amritsar in Punjab.
  2. At the end of September 2022, Amritpal underwent a significant transformation when he took the name "Amrit" and had his "dastarbandi." Dastrabandi is a ritual in the Sikh community held in a gurdwara following "Ardas."

READ FULL STORY HERE

09:49 IST, April 23rd 2023
From Dubai to Assam's jail: Amritpal Singh's journey, a timeline

After 36 days of continuous manhunt, pro-Khalistan leader and radical preacher Amritpal Singh has now been detained by Punjab police. He was caught by police in Punjab's Moga Gurudwara. The radical preacher will be shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh jail, where eight of his aides are already under the National Security Act.

READ FULL STORY HERE

09:45 IST, April 23rd 2023
WATCH | Visuals of Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga, where police arrested Armitpal Singh

Outside visuals from Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga, Punjab from where Waris Punjab De's #AmritpalSingh was arrested by Punjab Police today.

