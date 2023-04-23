Amritpal Singh Arrested LIVE News: 'Waris Punjab De' Chief Sent To Dibrugarh Jail

Quick links:
Amritpal Singh Arrested: Punjab police on Sunday detained Khalistan-sympathiser and radical preacher Amritpal Singh from Punjab's Moga.
“I did not sleep the whole night and I was in regular touch with senior officials over phone after every 15 minutes, half an hour to get information," Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said. "I wanted that entire thing (operation to arrest Amritpal) should be done in a peaceful manner," he added. Tap here to read more.
"We are committed to the peace and security of Punjab. We are also ready to take tough decisions for this. CM @BhagwantMann Sahib accomplished this mission with maturity and courage. Punjab Police achieved success without any bloodshed and firing," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.
पंजाब के अमन चैन और सुरक्षा के लिए हम वचनबध है। इसके लिए कठोर निर्णय लेने को भी हम तैयार हैं— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 23, 2023
CM @BhagwantMann साहिब ने इस मिशन को परिपक्वता और साहस से पूरा किया। बिना किसी रक्तपात और गोली चलाये पंजाब पुलिस ने कामयाबी हासिल की
इस दौरान शांति बनाये रखने और पंजाब सरकार का साथ देने… https://t.co/YXbKE4KDmG
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann released a series of videos on Twitter after the arrest of Waris Punjab De chief and fugitive Amritpal Singh. In his message, Mann expressed his desire to see degrees, job appointments and medals in the hand of youngsters, whom he requested to stay away from the influence of people like Amritpal.
ਅਸੀਂ ਨਹੀਂ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਸਾਡੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਨੌਜਵਾਨ ਧਰਮ ਦੇ ਨਾਮ ‘ਤੇ ਦੁਕਾਨਾਂ ਚਲਾਉਣ ਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੇ ਬਹਿਕਾਵੇ ‘ਚ ਆਉਣ…ਅਸੀਂ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਹਾਂ ਜਿੱਥੇ ਵੀ ਸਾਡੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੇ ਮੁੰਡੇ ਕੁੜੀਆਂ ਜਾਣ ਬੱਲੇ-ਬੱਲੇ ਕਰਵਾ ਕੇ ਆਉਣ… pic.twitter.com/C5bEozkVie— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 23, 2023
Those who try to disturb peace and harmony will face action as per law, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Sunday, hours after radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested. Mann also thanked the people of Punjab for maintaining peace in the state during an over 30-day-long hunt for Amritpal.
"Today, Amritpal Singh has been arrested after 35 days," Mann said in a video message. "Those who try to disturb peace and harmony and break the law of the country will face action as per law," he said, adding "We will not trouble any innocent person. We do not do vendetta politics." "I thank 3.5 crore Punjabis for maintaining peace and harmony during these 35 days," the chief minister said. Tap here to read more.
A team of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and other Central Intelligence agencies will reach Dibrugarh jail to question Amritpal Singh who was arrested in Punjab's Moga on April 23.
Amritpal has been kept in a separate cell, distant from his accomplices who are also in same jail after they were arrested during Punjab Police crackdown," a senior official told ANI. "He will be questioned on his association with his sympathisers and his source of funding. Because intelligence agencies have got a lot of inputs regarding his association with handlers in Pakistan and other countries," he added.
Amritpal Singh kept in Dibrugarh jail's isolation cell; to be interrogated by RAW, IB
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/62RKXZDqjg#AmritpalSingh #DibrugarhJail #PunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/tppusrylkl
The Punjab police arrested Amritpal Singh in Moga's Rode village early Sunday, ending an over a month-long manhunt against the radical preacher who styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.
The preacher was taken into custody at 6.45 am as he came out -- in the traditional attire that included a sheathed sword -- of the gurdwara in Rode, Bhindranwale's native village and also the place where he himself took over last year as the chief of Waris Punjab De.
The 29-year-old was detained under the stringent National Security Act and flown to Assam on a special flight to be lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail, where nine other associates picked up over the past several weeks are kept.
Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was brought to Assam's Dibrugarh jail after he was arrested from Punjab's Moga district on April 23. Republic TV has accessed the first visuals from the prison.
Controversial preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh who was today arrested by Punjab police, was brought to jail in Dibrugarh.
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who was appointed as the head of 'Waris Punjab De' last year, was arrested on Sunday morning. A chronology:
After the arrest of pro-Khalistan leader and fugitive Amritpal Singh by Punjab police in Moga, Amritpal's mother, Balwinder Kaur, said she is proud of her son because he surrendered like a 'warrior'.
"We saw the news and came to know that he has surrendered. I felt proud that he surrendered like a warrior. We will fight a legal battle and we will also go & meet him at the earliest...."
"We saw the news and came to know that he has surrendered. I felt proud that he surrendered like a warrior. We will fight a legal battle and we will also go & meet him at the earliest...."
Punjab Police, Rapid Action Force conduct flag march in Moga to maintain law and order following Amritpal Singh's arrest.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh says, "...It had been 35 days. Today AmritpalSingh was arrested. Action will be taken against those who try to disrupt the country's peace and law. We will not disturb any innocent person. We don't do vendetta politics..."
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses briefing on Amritpal Singh's arrest; appeals to maintain peace and order across the state.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is addressing the media over the arrest of Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh, who was arrested by Punjab police on Sunday morning from Punjab's Moga.
The security has been beefed up outside Dibrugarh jail in Assam. More CCTV cameras has been installled near the jail.
According to the reports, it has come to the fore that multi-tier security arrangement has been made at the Central Jail in Dibrugarh where Amritpal Singh will be lodged. Singh was arrested on Sunday morning (April 23) by Punjab police from Moga district.
After Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh got arrested on Sunday morning, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said that it was the result of over one month of tireless efforts by Punjab Police and the AAP-led state government.
Union Minister Anurag Thakur said Amritpal Singh's arrest 'took a very long time for Punjab, would have been better if arrest happened a little quicker."
"How long can an absconder be on the run? Law is mighty. Stringent action should be taken against those who spread terror and fear.," said Anurag Thakur.
Fugitive Amritpal Singh was arrested by the Punjab police on Sunday morning. He was arrested at the gurdwara in Rode village of Moga district. Notably, Moga is the birthplace of Khalistani separatist and terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Singh, who claims to be his follower and is known as "Bhindranwale 2.0" among his supporters, before his arrest, "I’ll be surrendering from the place where it all started," per the sources.
Fugutive Amritpal Singh's plane has landed at Dibrugarh Airport amid increased security. From the airport, he will be taken to Dibrugarh jail, where nine of his close aides are already there under the National Security Act.
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested on Sunday morning (April 23) by Punjab police in the Rode village of Moga district. Before his arrest, Amritpal Singh addressed the people at Gurudwara, where he said, "If they wanted to arrest us, they would have done it at our home. People have come to our aid. Atrocities have been committed against Sikh youth; it clears all doubts that Sikhs are equal citizens," per the sources.
He further went on to say, "I wasn’t afraid of arrest ever. Today I have decided to surrender, though I have scope to go to other countries. Today, on April 23, I’ll be making surrender from the place where it all started," said Amritpal while addressing the people at Gurudwara just before his arrest, per the sources. "This government is not doing justice to sikhs in Punjab regarding their rights," he added.
"Amritpal Singh came to the Rodewal Gurudwara on Saturday night. He himself informed the police about his presence and that he will surrender this morning at 7 am," claimed Singh Sahib Giani Jasbir Singh Rode of Rodewal Gurudwara in Punjab's Moga while narrating the sequence of events leading up to the arrest of Waris Punjab De's chief.
"The hunt for Amritpal Singh finally ends with his much awaited capture. Better late than never. Now time to discover his international masters, his arms and money suppliers and his domestic linkages by thorough custodial interrogation," said Rajya Sabha MP and Lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani.
After the arrest of radical preacher and pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, Punjab police addressed the media on Sunday morning. "Maintaining the sanctity of Gurdwara was our priority; police could not have entered in uniform; Rode village was surrounded by police," said Punjab police.
"This time we had concrete information about his whereabouts. The operation to detain him was underway for several weeks," said Punjab police, adding that he didn't surrender but was arrested."
Amritpal was arrested after concrete information, said Punjab police adding that Rode village was surrounded by police.
While addressing the media on Sunday morning (April 23), Pujab police said Amritpal Singh did not surrender but was arrested by police at Punjab's Moga Gurudwara. He was absconding for 36 days, police added.
A media briefing is underway by Punjab police over the arrest of radical preacher and chief of Warris Punjab De Amritpal Singh, who was taken into custody on Sunday morning.
fugitive Waris De Punjab chief and radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested from a Gurdwara in Rode village in Moga on Sunday morning. According to sources, he arrived at the Rode village earlier and told the Gurdwara administration that he would surrender to the police after offering prayers.
"Waris Punjab De" chief and Radical Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh got arrested in Punjab's Moga, as per sources, on Sunday morning, 36 days after a massive crackdown was launched against him and the members of his "Waris Punjab De" outfit.
After 36 days of continuous manhunt, pro-Khalistan leader and radical preacher Amritpal Singh has now been detained by Punjab police. He was caught by police in Punjab's Moga Gurudwara. The radical preacher will be shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh jail, where eight of his aides are already under the National Security Act.
Outside visuals from Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga, Punjab from where Waris Punjab De's #AmritpalSingh was arrested by Punjab Police today.
Outside visuals from Rodewal Gurudwara in Moga, Punjab from where Waris Punjab De's Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police today.