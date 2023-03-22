Amritpal Singh Contacted Aides In Haryana, Sought Help To Escape After Car Chase

As Amritpal Singh remains untraceable after 96 hours of the manhunt launched by the Punjab Police, Republic has now accessed exclusive details in connection with his escape.

The fugitive radical preacher contacted his associates in Haryana and sought help from them. After an intense car chase, Amritpal arrived at a Gurudwara in Jalandhar district where he changed his attire and called up his associates in the Rewari area of Haryana. Following this, four people on two bikes (Bullet and Platina) arrived to take the radical leader. The 30-year-old spent over 40 minutes in the Gurudwara where he made the Granthi hostage while changing his attire.

Four people-- Manpreet Singh, Gurdeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, and Gurbesh Singh-- helped him change his attire and switch to pants, a shirt, and a pink turban. According to the police, the Khalistan sympathiser then ditched the second SUV and escaped further with three of his aides on two different bikes.

Notably, the operation to nab Amritpal began when he was travelling from Jalandhar to Moga in Punjab. The Waris Punjab De chief is said to have first tried to disappear in a Mercedes escorted by two other SUVs on March 18. His convoy was intercepted by Punjab Police in Mehatpur. Several of his aides were arrested and weapons were recovered but Amritpal managed to escape. Ditching the Mercedes, he is said to have escaped on a bike.

As per sources, two more people identified as Kulwant Singh and Gurinder Pal Singh, who are the close aides of the fugitive have been booked under NSA. A total of 7 people have now been booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA). Four other associates who were moved to Dibrugarh in Assam are also booked in the same case.

Punjab police suspect Amritpal changed identity; releases picture in different looks

The Punjab Police released a set of pictures of the 30-year-old where he is seen in multiple avatars. Pictures show him with a long flowy beard, another clean-shaven, one where he has short hair and yet another where he can be seen wearing a turban. In one of the pictures, Singh also styled himself similarly to the Sikh terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale one of the most prominent members of the Khalistan movement.

The Punjab Police suspects Amritpal may have changed his look again and has shared these pictures so that people can spot him and provide information. The police have also put up Singh's pictures across different states and at the Airports, railway stations and seaports to nab him.