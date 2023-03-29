Amritpal Singh Declared Wanted; Posters With Pictures And Details Circulated Across Punjab

It is more than 10 days since Punjab police launched a manhunt to nab Amritpal Singh but the police still remain empty-handed. The Amritsar police have now issued posters of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh declaring him wanted. The posters with pictures and other details of Amritpal Singh were circulated seeking the help of people to gather any kind of information related to fugitive Singh.

The poster with the image and details of Waris De Punjab chief has been circulated near the Golden Temple area in the city and has also been sent to all districts of Punjab to receive any relevant information.

Search operation in Hoshiarpur village

The Punjab Police have also launched a massive door-to-door search operation in a Hoshiarpur village after receiving inputs that radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aide could be hiding in the area. There was a heavy police deployment in and around the Marnaian village as the cops commenced the operation late on Tuesday night after some suspects abandoned their vehicle after a chase.

As per police sources, a team of the counterintelligence wing of the Punjab Police had chased a car from Phagwara after it suspected that Amritpal and his aide could be in that vehicle.

Meanwhile, CCTV footage also surfaced on social media featuring Singh and his 'mentor' Papalpreet Singh. The fugitive was seen in the market of Delhi wearing a denim jacket, face mask, and dark glasses but no turban. His 'mentor' Papalpreet Singh could also be seen walking with a bag behind him.

As confirmed by the police officials, the video dated March 21 is from the national capital, ANI reported.

#WATCH | 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who's on the run, was spotted without a turban and with a mask on his face in Delhi on March 21.



Two photos of Amritpal and Papalpreet go viral

Before this, two pictures of Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh went viral on social media. The first image showed Waris Punjab De chief with his 'mentor' Papalpreet Singh, with a can of an energy drink. As per sources, this photo was taken after the two fled Punjab and vanished after being spotted in Haryana.

The second picture of him is again seen with Papalpreet on a cart along with his bike and was reportedly taken on March 18 at Jalandhar when Amritpal's bike broke down, after which they took a cart.