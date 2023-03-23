Amritpal Singh Father Says 'one Man Can't Break Entire Country' As Son Remains Untraceable

Fugitive Amritpal Singh's father spoke to Republic on Thursday and echoed that all the allegations against his son are fake and asked how can one man break the whole nation.

He said, "This is up to the police where they want to take up the story. We have full faith that he is under custody, but they are stretching it so long. Even if he was out, there's a whole force behind one man, and how can a man escape so far when there are so many Nakas placed? This is all lie. He is being insulted."

Speaking on the allegations against his son, he said that all these allegations are fake and he used to get money in the form of donations.

He said, "Money could also have been donated, but all these allegations such as ISIS funding, etc., that's all hoax. People who used to be happy with their work used to provide him money here as well. People used to donate money as per their capacity. Now, that cannot be added to funding."

"He used to take it and then used the same money for others. He never used this money for his motive that he would have needed funding from ISIS", he said.

'Everything revolving around politics only', says Singh's father

Speaking about Amritpal's ideology, his father asked if the country is so weak that it could be broken because of one man.

He said, "The citizens should think, is the whole country so weak that it can break because of just one man? People should think twice before believing the government. Just the lies are being spread around."

Targeting the political elements, he said, "Everything is revolving around political only. Nowadays everything is happening under political pressure only, cops are also under their pressure. These political elements turn good things bad and vice-versa."

'Amritpal's group was Involved in Anti-national Activities', says Punjab Police

Meanwhile, Punjab Police said some sensitive material recovered from an associate of radical preacher Amritpal Singh indicates that they were involved in "anti-national" activities.

Addressing the media here, Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said questioning Tejinder Singh Gill, police got some sensitive material which indicates that the group was involved in "anti-national" activities.

He said, "During his questioning and from his mobile analysis, several facts came to light which show they were involved in anti-national activities."

(With inputs from PTI)