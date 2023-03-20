'Amritpal Singh Is In Police Custody': Khalistan Leader's Legal Advisor Imaan Singh Khara

The legal advisor of Waris Punjab De, Imaan Singh Khara on Sunday exclusively spoke to Republic and claimed that Amritpal Singh is under police custody and that the Waris Punjab De group has filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

On being asked if the Waris Punjab De chief has been arrested, Khara said, "Yes, in my opinion, Amritpal Singh has already been arrested."

'Amritpal's life in danger,' says Amritpal's legal advisor

Elaborating on the habeas corpus petition, Amritpal Singh's legal advisor Imaan Khara said that he has filed a petition before the court stating that Amritpal's life is in danger.

He said, "Today being the petitioner, I filed the petition in honourable Punjab and Haryana High Court a habeas corpus petition. It was a very very emergency case and my counsellor, in this case, was Jaspreet Singh Wade. In this case, we submitted before the honourable High Court that there is a danger to the life of Amritpal Singh. It is sure shot that his right to life under Article 21 is going to be violated.

He further stated that in his petition, he has submitted that Amritpal Singh is in the custody of police and that it is just not possible for Singh to escape from a cavalcade of police officers.

He said, "In my petition, I have submitted before the honourable High Court that Amritpal Singh is in the custody of the police. It is not possible for him to escape from a cavalcade of 150 Punjab police officers and central forces. It is not humanely possible."

He further went on to allege foul play in the case.

Allegations of foul play on police authorities

Imaan Khara said, "The police authorities are trying to foul play with Amritpal Singh. Bhai Amritpal Singh is in the custody of police officers. In our red petition, we have submitted that they can try to commit a fake encounter of Amritpal Singh or they can try to fabricate cases against him by utilising his time."

The Khalistan leader's counsel added, "Amritpal must be submitted into the custody of honourable court and must be presented before the Ilaqa magistrate and then the police can take legal proceedings ahead. We will contest the legal cases. But no extra judicial action should be taken against him."