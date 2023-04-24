Amritpal Singh Lodged In Dibrugarh Jail's Isolation Cell Amid Security, CCTV Surveillance

Fugitive Waris De Punjab chief and radical preacher Amritpal Singh was arrested on Sunday morning from Punjab's Moga district and was shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh Central jail.

Republic has learnt that the Pro-Khalistani preacher has been lodged in an isolation ward of the Dibrugarh jail amid tight security. The jail officials have kept him separate from the rest of the nine Waris Punjab De members who are also in custody on the same premises. Singh and other members of his groups are not allowed to interact with each other.

The security inside the prison has been heightened as Assam Police Commando "Black Panthers" along with the CRPF personnel are deployed to guard the cell. Additional 20 personnel of Punjab police arrived at Dibrugarh. Earlier there were 57 CCTVs, but after the arrival of Khalistanis and Amritpal, more than 69 CCTVs have been installed at the jail premises to maintain strict surveillance.

Amritpal was nabbed in a joint operation by Punjab Police and Intelligence Agencies. According to sources, the Intelligence Agencies National Security Agency, and IB might soon visit the Dibrugarh jail for interrogating the radical leader in connection with the case, as per sources. A team NSA visited the jail on April 19 and interacted with the 9 members of Waris De Punjab, at that time Singh was on run.

The members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is going to provide legal assistance for Amripal and other members, as per sources.

Amritpal Singh arrested from Moga

Sources say the Waris De Punjab chief, who was on the run since March 18, was arrested from a Gurdwara in the Rode village of Moga on Sunday morning. He himself gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar. Following the manhunt for Amritpal, the Waris de Punjab chief was seen in several images and videos using multiple vehicles to elude the police.

It is pertinent to mention that the associates of Amritpal were shifted out of Punjab after central intelligence agencies raised concerns over possible jailbreak and repeat of the Ajnala incident on March 11. Nine of his aides-- Daljit Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla-- are already lodged in Dibrugarh jail in Assam and charged under the stringent National Security Act.

Notably, Amritpal and his associates have several cases lodged against them with charges including allegedly spreading disharmony, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.