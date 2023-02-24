Amritpal Unfurls 'self-determination' Agenda; Says 'Don't Agree With Idea Of Modern India'

Keeping up his defiant stand a day after hundreds of his supporters attacked and stormed the Ajnala police station in Punjab’s Amritsar, Waris Punjab De group chief Amritpal Singh Sandhu on Friday, February 24, made another set of acerbic statements, challenging the administration. Amritpal claimed the idea of India came into being only after independence in 1947.

His show of strength and statements came after a Ajnala court announced the release of his close aide Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested on abduction charges. Amritpal's supporters armed with swords and guns had stormed the Ajnala police station on Thursday demanding Toofan's release.

While commenting on his idea of India, he said, "There was no India before 1947 as it's a union of states. We must respect the states and the union of India. Otherwise, if we don't respect diversity, we will lose everything. I don't agree with the definition of modern India. Everyone has a right to self-determination and so have I."

'Sikh contribution'

While mentioning the contribution of Sikhs to India's freedom and the development of the country after 1947, he said, "Sikhs contributed immensely to the freedom of India and sacrificed their lives. But what have they got in return? They got the 1984 genocide, they saw Punjab divided into three parts."

He mentioned, "There are several things that people don't know about Punjab. The state has a different energy and phenomena. Nobody can understand the issues of Punjab sitting outside."

"In 1984, a group of miscreants went to the home of Air Marshal Arjan Singh and tried to kill him . Several other bravehearts from our community have sacrificed their lives for the country. But the country hasn't given us anything in return," he added.

When Amritpal was asked that the country had also seen a prime minister from the Sikh community in Manmohan Singh, he said, "He was a token Prime Minister. He was from the same party that conducted genocide against the Sikh community."

Police gives it on Amritpal's demand

Amritpal Singh's close aide Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested on abduction charges, will be released on Friday, February 24, following the order of the Ajnala court. The order was pronounced by Judicial Magistrate Pratham Manpreet Kaur.

The court’s decision comes a day after the Punjab police negotiated with those who attacked the Ajnala police station and beat up cops in a bid to protest against Toofan’s arrest. Following the attack, a senior police official said, "SIT has been constituted to investigate the case. We are looking into the matter. Based on the evidence we will release the person."