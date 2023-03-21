Amritpal Singh Manhunt: Centre Alerts India-Nepal & Other Int'l Borders To Stop His Escape

As the manhunt for radical preacher, Waris Punjab de chief, Amritpal Singh, is underway, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the chiefs of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) to be alert in the international border areas of Punjab, India-Nepal, and others considering the possibility of him fleeing the country.

According to a source, all of the important outposts at the international borders with Nepal, Punjab and Bangladesh, as well as the frontier units of the BSF and the SSB stationed there, have received a message to be on high alert due to intelligence input that Amritpal Singh may flee the country in order to avoid being apprehended.

Reportedly, Amritpal Singh's picture has also been circulated at important exit points at international borders to prevent the radical pro-Khalistani preacher from leaving the nation.

The action comes as Punjab Police's extensive crackdown to nab Amritpal Singh entered its fourth day on Tuesday, March 21. Amritpal Singh has been listed as a fugitive by the Punjab Police. The extremist preacher is still on the run, even though Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit Singh and his driver Harpreet Singh have turned themselves in to the Jalandhar police. The suspension of SMS and mobile internet services was also extended by the Punjab government.

On Saturday, the police intended to detain Amritpal at Mehatpur on the Jalandhar-Moga road. He managed to elude them, according to sources, and left his car and cellphone close to Nakodar. On Saturday, the police detained 78 of his aides as a part of a state-wide operation.

District police chiefs led flag marches across important Punjabi cities to continue the search for Amritpal on the second day, and the state government suspended internet access until Monday noon. Daljeet Singh Kalsi, alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, an alleged advisor and financier of pro-Khalistani outfit Waris Punjab De, led by Amritpal Singh, was arrested on Sunday, March 19.

A large contingent of police was deployed in the home town of Amritpal, Jallupur Khaira, in Amritsar district, and searches were conducted at his house.