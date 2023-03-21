Amritpal Singh Manhunt: Pak Diplomats Share Details Of Crackdown With Its Foreign Ministry

Amritpal Singh, the chief of 'Waris Punjab De', is still on run. However, Republic TV has learned that Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi is regularly sharing details on the controversial preacher with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Pakistan.

Pak High Commission, which is accessed by Republic, also has comments by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government's crackdown on the Waris Punjab De organisation.

"On 18 March 2023, a security blanket was thrown over Punjab, as the police mounted a chase to arrest Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh, a proponent of the Khalistan movement. The police in a statement said that a manhunt was launched to nab Amritpal. Through Amritpal, himself was able to evade arrest. However, 78 members of his outfit were apprehended."

Pak diplomat shares BJP's reaction on Amritpal to its foreign ministry

The Pakistan diplomats in New Delhi also added BJP national executive member Sunil Jakhar's reaction to the Waris Punjab De group amid the G20 meetings in Amritsar. "He criticised the Punjab Chief Minister and stated that by creating a law and order situation in the midst of the G20 meetings, the Punjab government had provided the separatist Amritpal Singh with an international audience," the note said.

Pak High Commission also mentioned that Julio Francis Ribeiro, who served as Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) during the peak of militancy in Punjab, praised the crackdown against Amritpal and his associates.

A crackdown was launched by Punjab Police on Saturday against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'. The controversial preacher gave the police a slip and fled their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in the Jalandhar district.

After escaping from the police, Singh went to a gurdwara in Nangal Ambian village and changed his clothes, donning a shirt and pants. Later, he ditched the car and escaped along with three others on two bikes.