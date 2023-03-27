Amritpal Singh On Run: Exclusive Selfie Of Fugitive With Aide Papalpreet Accessed

Amritpal Singh, who remains to be on the loose, has surfaced in a new picture that is currently going viral. The selfie accessed by Republic features the Waris Punjab De chief with his 'mentor' Papalpreet Singh, chugging beer out of a can. According to sources, this photo was taken after the two fled Punjab and vanished after being spotted in Haryana. Currently, the Punjab Police is trying to figure out the location where Amritpal took this selfie while on the run.

Amritpal-Papalpreet connection

Papalpreet is said to be the one instructing Amritpal when the latter was escaping the Punjab Police dragnet. The Police also says the Papalpreet has links to Pakistan's ISI. So far, we know that the duo stayed at a woman's house after fleeing from Punjab. This woman named Balbir Kaur is a resident of Hargobind Nagar on Sirhind Road in Patiala and provided shelter to Amritpal and his aide after they arrived in Patiala. The two were last seen in Haryana's Shahbad.

The Police recently arrested a person named Balwant Singh who is also accused of sheltering a close aide of Amritpal. However, they are yet to confirm any direct connection between him and Amritpal. The crackdown on the Waris Punjab De head is in connection with the Ajnala Police Station incident that took place on February 23 this year. Thousands of the group members stormed into the police station and attacked the Punjab Police personnel with swords, sticks and pelted stones. They were protesting for the release of Lovepreet Toofan, close associate of Amritpal, and were successful in getting him released.