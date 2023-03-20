Amritpal Singh On The Run: 'Waris Punjab De' Social Media Chief & Another Person Arrested

Amritpal Singh is still on the run but Punjab Police have arrested 'Waris Punjab De' social media chief Gur Aujla and Kulwant Rauke in a statewide crackdown against the controversial group. The two will be booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) and are likely to be moved to Assam's Dibrugarh

So far, Punjab Police have invoked NSA against five men, including Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh, who officials say helped his nephew gain control over the accounts of Waris Punjab De.

The others, who are booked under NSA, which also the preventive detention of accused who could threaten national security or public order, are Daljit Singh Kalsi, Gurmeet Singh, Bhagwant Singh and 'Pradhanmantri' Bajeka.

In a press briefing, Punjab IGP (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill said that specialised units are involved in the efforts to nab the Khalistan preacher. He also stated that Amritpal could be detained under NSA.

"It can be invoked against him once he is arrested, and the rest of the facts will be made clear to you, said IGP while stating that police have a strong suspicion of an ISI range and foreign funding.

The police action comes weeks after Amritpal and his aides captured Ajnala Police Station near Amritsar to free his arrested associate. The episode raised dread over the possibility of the return of Khalistan militancy to the border state.

At least 114 people have been arrested in action against Waris Punjab De, and nine rifles and 430 cartridges have been recovered, according to police.

On the provisions of the NSA, IG Gill said, "There is a provision under section 5 that to maintain peace and public harmony, anybody can be transferred to another state with its consent. It has been invoked in this matter and is totally legal."

He also informed the media that bulletproof jackets and weapons recovered during the crackdown had inscription of AKF (Anandpur Khalsa Fauj).

Responding to a question on the habeas corpus plea that seeks Amritpal Singh's production in court, the IG said the cops will present the facts before the court.