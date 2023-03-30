Amritpal Singh Denies Negotiating Surrender In Second Video, Says 'will Be Back Soon'

Amritpal Singh released a second video on March 30 while Punjab Police is carrying on with the search. Amritpal, in his second video, claimed that he has not laid any conditions for his surrender. This comes after rumours circulated that the fugitive might surrender at the Golden Temple.

Amritpal sends message to his aides

"Till date I am very much safe. I don’t know what will happen tomorrow but today I am perfectly fine. Even the first video and this video I am recording and I want to make it very clear that I am not in custody of police. I promise to all people that I will definitely come out among them very soon," Amritpal said in the video addressing his aides.

Yet again, he challenged the police and said that he is "not afraid" of the torture that he might face. On March 29, he released his first video from hiding and brought out Punjab Police's failure to arrest him so far. Earlier it was being claimed that Amritpal laid several conditions for his supposed surrender which were treating him without any indiscrimination and keeping him in a jail in Punjab.

#WATCH | Punjab: Flag march conducted by Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Amritsar pic.twitter.com/dJoCqxfuiI — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2023

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police has amped up security in the state and has deployed drones to survey areas in Hoshiarpur. Heavy deployment of Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been ensured near the Golden Temple in Amritsar, where he was rumoured to surrender. Earlier today, the RAF personnel carried out a flag march in Amritsar. "This is our routine exercise which is done to maintain law & order and peace among the public," Varun Sharma, Assistant Commandant of the RAF told ANI.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow)