Amritpal Singh Spotted In A Fresh CCTV Footage Without Turban, In Delhi

Amritpal Singh, who is currently on the run, has surfaced in a CCTV footage once again. The video clip features the Waris Punjab De chief moving in a street wearing a denim jacket, face mask and dark glasses but no turban. His 'mentor' Papalpreet Singh could be seen walking with a bag behind him.

The video dated March 21 is from the national capital and the captured visuals have been confirmed by the police, ANI reported.

#WATCH | 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh, who's on the run, was spotted without a turban and with a mask on his face in Delhi on March 21.



(Visuals confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/3YhMtnRgp5 — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2023

Two photos of Amritpal and Papalpreet go viral

The video surfaced a day after two pictures of Amritpal Singh and Papalpreet Singh went viral on social media. The first image showed Waris Punjab De chief with his 'mentor' Papalpreet Singh, chugging beer out of a can. As per sources, this photo was taken after the two fled Punjab and vanished after being spotted in Haryana.

In the second picture, Singh is seen with Papalpreet on a cart along with his bike. The photo is believed to have been taken on March 18 at Jalandhar when Amritpal's bike broke down, after which they took a cart.

On March 25, another CCTV footage also emerged purportedly showing Amritpal Singh talking on a mobile phone.

Amritpal's connection with Papalpreet

It has been learned that Papalpreet is the one who helped Amritpal to escape from the the net of Punjab Police. As per police sources, Papalpreet also has some links to Pakistan's ISI and the two of them were also living at a woman's house after fleeing.

The woman has been identified as Balbir Kaur, a resident of Hargobind Nagar on Sirhind Road in Patiala. She provided shelter to both of them at her residence after arriving in Patiala.

The police also arrested a person named Balwant Singh, who is accused of providing shelter to Amritpal's aide. The police is yet to confirm if he had any direct connection with Amritpal.

Reports of Amritpal hiding in Nepal

Nepal on Monday put fugitive radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who is believed to be hiding in the country, on its surveillance list after India requested it not to allow him to flee to a third country and arrest him if he attempts to escape using an Indian passport or any other fake passport.

(With inputs from agencies)