Amritpal Singh Spotted In Patiala? Two Clincher CCTV Tapes Accessed

Republic has accessed two exclusive CCTV footage of fugitive Amritpal Singh from Punjab's Patiala as he still remains untraceable.

In one of the videos, the absconding 'Waris Punjab De' chief can be seen wearing a maroon turban and a jacket. He was captured taking a walk on the streets carrying a bag as he covered his face with a white cloth.

While in the second video, he can be seen walking on the road of a residential area as he spoke on a phone. This video was recorded within the timeline of March 21 to 23 when his location was in Punjab. Before this, he was spotted in Ludhiana and then he was spotted in Haryana.

Anil Vij, the Minister of Home and Health for Haryana has alleged that the Punjab government is not serious about apprehending Khalistani preacher Amritpal Singh. He claimed that the Punjab Police was informed of Singh's whereabouts by the Haryana Police, but it took them 1.5 days to get to Shahabad (in Haryana).

"By the time we received information, he had fled Shahbad. However, we informed the Punjab Police, but it took them one and a half days to reach Shahabad. This clearly gives away the lethargic approach of the Punjab government in this matter," he added.

Khalistan symbols & anti-national material in Amritpal's aide's phone

On Friday, the Khanna police informed one of the arrested associates identified as Tajinder Singh Gill's phone was analysed which revealed the pictures and videos of the emblem as well as the logo of the proposed Khalistan state, including the emblem of several provinces of the proposed Khalistan State. The hologram logo of the nascent militia force Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (A.K.F.) was also accessed. The police further stated that due to timely action, such details have been recovered and an investigation is underway.

SSP further said, "The above-mentioned incriminating material shows the sinister designs of this nascent militia force Anandpur Khalsa Fauj (A.K.F.) and the enormous threat they would have become for peace and harmony of Punjab and national security."

All of this has been averted by the timely action of the Punjab Police. Further investigation is going on and forward-backwards linkages are being established, said SSP Khanna.