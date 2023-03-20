Amritpal Singh Still Absconding, Punjab Police Suspect ISI Angle And Foreign Funding

Inspector-General of Punjab Police Sukhchain Singh Gill on Monday addressed a press meeting and highlighted the law and order situation of the state. He also stated that Amritpal Singh is still absconding and the state police unit is making all the efforts to catch Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief, who stormed the Ajnala police station earlier in February along with his supporters. Punjab's top cop has also appealed to the people of the state not to believe in any fake news and rumours as the law and order situation is under control.

He said, "Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh is still absconding. Police are making all efforts to nab him. Several rumours are being spread. Punjab Police is clearly stating that the arrest is yet to be made and efforts are underway to arrest him."

"Punjab Police started a search operation on March 18 across the state on a big level against the fringe elements trying to disturb the law and order in Punjab. Appealing to all the citizens to not believe in any fake rumours. All across the state, with the help of SSPs, CPs and Paramilitary forces, flag marches are being carried out. No one is allowed to disrupt the peace in the state," he added. He went on to mention that peace committees have been constituted in every district and they are working accordingly to maintain peace.

#LIVE | There is peace in the state, situation is stable. There is no law-and-order situation. Action was taken against a few elements of Waris Punjab De: IGP Punjab, Sukhchain Singh Gill.#AmritpalSingh #PunjabPolice #Amritpal #SukhchainSinghGill pic.twitter.com/hCWpTnnXTx — Republic (@republic) March 20, 2023

Police filed 6 cases against WPD elements

Punjab top cop has claimed that police have registered as many as six cases against the elements of Waris Punjab De and most of the cases have charges revolving around the spreading of disharmony, attempt to murder and attacking the police personnel. He said, "There is peace in the state, the situation is stable. There is no law and order situation...Particular action was taken against a few elements of 'Waris Punjab De' against whom six criminal cases are registered." Below are the FIRs and their details that have been lodged against WPD elements.

FIR number 29- Ajnala Police Station (filed on February 16) FIR number 39- For the attack on Ajnala PS (filed on February 24) FIR Number 54 and 34: For spreading disharmony (both filed on February 22) FIR Number 26: For obstruction in police works and attacks on police personnel FIR Number 24: Under Arms Act- Sections 279, 25 (filed on March 19)

IGP Punjab Sukhchain Singh Gill has also claimed that so far, as many as 114 elements attempted to disturb peace and harmony. Out of these, 78 of them were arrested on the first day (March 18), 34 on day 2 (March 19) and two others were arrested last night. A total of 10 weapons have also been recovered along with bullets.

Amritpal forming his army?

The top cop during the press meet has removed all the speculations against Amritpal setting up his army. He clarified, "The bulletproof jackets and rifles that have been recovered and the gate (of the house) of the chief (Amritpal Singh) had AKF written on them. There was an attempt to form a Jathebandi called Anandpur Khalsa Fauj."

Earlier yesterday, sources claimed that Amritpal is making his army named 'AKF' and its headquarters are in at Jallupur Khaira, a native place of Amritpal. IGP Punjab also went on to mention that Punjab police had a strong suspicion of an ISI angle behind Amritpal's WPD.

He said, "We have a very strong suspicion of an ISI angle, based on the facts and circumstances that have come to light so far. We also have a very strong suspicion of foreign funding. Going by the circumstances, it seems that ISI is involved and there is foreign funding as well."