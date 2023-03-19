Amritpal Singh Suspected To Have Fled India, Mercedes Recovered By Police: Sources

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh might have fled India, sources claimed on Sunday. As per sources, Amritpal allegedly managed to escape in a Mercedes after leaving two SUVs behind. During the chase on Saturday, the police intercepted and rammed into the luxury car which was being driven by his uncle Harjeet. Currently, Amritpal and his three aides are absconding. Meanwhile, the Punjab police have reportedly lodged another FIR against him in the Jalandhar rural area under the Arms Act.

On the matter, DIG, Jalandhar, Swapan Sharma also spoke to the media and said that there was a bid to divert the police officials while Amritpal was being chased. The DIG said, "We were directed to nab him (Amritpal Singh), and while chasing he ended up on a one-lane link road ahead of us. While outrunning us he crashed into 5-6 motorbike riders, some were with the motive to divert us from the chase."

We were directed to nab him (Amritpal Singh), while chasing he ended up on a one-lane link road ahead of us. While outrunning us he crashed into 5-6 motorbike riders, some were with the motive to divert us from the chase: DIG Swapan Sharma pic.twitter.com/9B7kpDMRma — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

He also said that police have been lodging FIRs against him in Amritsar rural area and as of now 10 people have been apprehended. "We're registering FIRs in Amritsar rural area, we have apprehended 10 people. We are investigating how were these vehicles financed. Some phones have been recovered their technical analysis is being done," he said.

He added, "While interception in Mehatpur, the one in the front car took a leap during the chase. We have recovered the other two cars. We have recovered seven illegal weapons too. They had some Pakistan-ISI links."

FIR against Amritpal under Arms Act

The Punjab police have registered an FIR under Arms Act against Amritpal Singh and his aides. The police said that they recovered 12 illegal-bore weapons from seven people who were arrested and belonged to the 'Waris Punjab De' group.

Punjab | Yesterday 7 persons were arrested. Last night an FIR under Arms Act has been registered against them and Amritpal Singh is the main accused in the FIR. Six 12-bore weapons have been recovered from them and all weapons are illegal: SSP Rural Amritsar, Satinder Singh pic.twitter.com/Xif22EQqvt — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

While interacting with the media, SSP Rural Amritsar, Satinder Singh said, "Yesterday 7 persons were arrested. Last night an FIR under Arms Act has been registered against them and Amritpal Singh is the main accused in the FIR. Six 12-bore weapons have been recovered from them and all weapons are illegal."

On Saturday, the Punjab government arrested 78 members of Waris Punjab De. The state police also launched a massive manhunt and state-wide cordon and search operations to arrest Amritpal.

Aides of Amritpal shifted to Dibrugarh

Meanwhile, on Sunday, four aides of Amritpal Singh were shifted to Dibrugarh in Assam, as per police sources. The four aides were sent to Assam along with a 27-member team of the Punjab Police led by SP Tejbir Singh. They are stationed at the Dibrugarh Central Jail. The police have refused to let out the names of the aides in custody. SP said, "We will tell their names later.”