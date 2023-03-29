Amritpal Singh To Surrender? Heavy Punjab Police Deployment Around Golden Temple

Amritpal Singh, as it turns out, is hiding in Punjab and has released a video of his as the manhunt continues. Meanwhile, sources say that the fugitive and Waris Punjab De chief is likely to surrender at the Golden Temple where Punjab Police has ensured heavy deployment of personnel. Dozens of Police officers are on stand by and are guarding every inch from the entrance of the Golden Temple to the Akal Takht which are separated by roughly 100 meters.

#ThisIsExclusive | Fugitive and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh who is still on the run, releases first video, asks followers to gather and says, 'I am safe in my hideout,' but the question remains #WholetAmritpalEscape?#AmritpalSingh #AmritpalSingh #WarisPunjabDe #Police pic.twitter.com/cdChHaxYJN March 29, 2023

It is worth noting, however, that there is no official confirmation that Amritpal will indeed surrender to the manhunt which began earlier this month. Speaking to Republic TV, Naunihal Singh, Commissioner of Police in Amritsar said that he cannot verify the information but there are no loose ends regarding the security of the people. Stating the he would welcome Amritpal's surrender, the Commissioner said, "I can say it very clearly that Punjab Police is a very professional organisation. If Amritpal surrenders, he will be treated as per the law. There will be no misbehaviour or discrimination with him."

Conditions laid by Amritpal

The fugitive's latest location was traced to Hoshiarpur in Punjab from where he is said to have released his video. While assuring his safety to his associates, Amritpal laid conditions before the police if he decides to surrender. He demanded that his surrender should not be endorsed as an arrest, he should be lodged in Punjab jail and should not be beaten or misbehaved in custody. Republic’s sources also revealed that the Punjab police received the information from a few religious leaders who are working as a mediator between Amritpal and the Punjab police to convey the messages. It has been reported that the radical preacher might also surrender in the Gurudwara Damdama Sahib in the presence of Akal Jathedar.