After making the Punjab police bow down to his terms, Amritpal Singh visited the Golden Temple along with his aid Lovepreet Singh alias Toofan. The latter was released from Amritsar central jail a day after Amritpal, head of 'Waris Punjab De' pushed the city into chaos on Friday.

Following Toofan's release, Amritpal Singh, with his large cavalcade, headed to the Golden Temple to pay his obeisance after creating an anarchic situation in Punjab.

Toofan heads to Golden Temple in an open-roof car

Toofan, who was jailed in an alleged kidnapping case, was seen heading to the Golden Temple in an open-roof Mercedes with the sword-bearing Waris De Punjab members. The 'victory march' was to celebrate their attempt to release Toofan from the Amritsar central jail where he was lodged after being booked for kidnapping and assault. Several others including Amritpal Singh were also named in the FIR under various IPC sections.

When Amritpal Singh stormed the Ajnala police station with his supporters, he claimed his close aide was not involved in the kidnapping and thus should be released. He also gave an ultimatum to release Toofan in order to avoid further violence. On Friday, Toofan was released on the orders of an Ajnala court based on an application by Punjab police of his innocence. The police said the evidence submitted by his associates proved that he was not involved in the kidnapping and thus was released.

After getting the clean chit from the court, Toofan, said, "Entire community is one and we should get out of this slavery. I thank all our Sikh officers. Along with my community members, we will now go to Golden Temple to pay obeisance."