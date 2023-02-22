Amritpal Singh Warns Shah, Cites Indira Gandhi's Fate; 'Khalistanis Can't Be Suppressed'

Khalistan proponent and self-styled Sikh preacher of the 'Waris Panjab De' group Amritpal Singh issued a threat to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah stating that the Khalistan movement should not be suppressed from flourishing. If the organisation's efforts are made to suppress their voices then Shah will have a similar fate as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

This row comes in connection with Amit Shah's recent statement where he said that the government is closely monitoring the Khalistani activities and won't let them flourish within India.

Amritpal Singh during his visit to Punjab's Moga stated "Khalistan movement cannot be suppressed from flourishing. Indira Gandhi made an attempt to suppress the voice which resulted in operation blue star, 10 years of militancy in Punjab and everyone knows what had happened next. Either the government can take this as a warning or a request. Nobody can take away our rights, be it Indira, PM Modi or Amit Shah".

Amritpal then added that he is not against the Hindu nation but why to discriminate with the demand of the Sikh state.

Who is Amritpal Singh?

Amritpal Singh is a Khalistan proponent who recently took charge of late actor Deep Sidhu’s organisation Waris Panjab De (WPD). On November 25, Singh, the separatist leader started his month-long ‘Khalsa vaheer’ or Khalsa march as his followers, hundreds in number, were seen brandishing swords near the Golden Temple in Amritsar. He spoke to Republic to give a glimpse of as to what is his motive. "You know there is a genocide going on...The Indian state is committing genocide against Sikhs...There is a drug genocide and cultural genocide...And there is a mass migration to other countries. So what we have started is to revive our traditional system, revive our traditional way to do the preaching...That's what we are doing...We are starting from Darbar Sahib and taking this to Anantapur sahib within a month...We will be doing and we will be staying overnight in some places and doing preaching... And further..."