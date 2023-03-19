Amritpal Singh's 7 Close Aides Sent To Police Custody Till March 23; Crackdown Continues

In a massive crackdown, as many as seven close aides of Amritpal Singh, who were arrested earlier by the Punjab police, have been sent to police custody till March 23. Earlier in the day, they were brought to a court in Beas city of Punjab. On the other hand, the Punjab police have arrested 16 more aides of the 'Waris Punjab De' chief from Bhatinda.

Notably, the authorities have also recovered bullet-proof jackets and weapons from the supporters. Sources claimed that radical preacher Amritpal was making his own Army, named AKF (Anandpur Khalsa Force), as the recovered weapons from his close aides have AKF stamps. The headquarter of his army is said to be at Jallupur Khaira, his native place.

The Punjab police have lodged an FIR under Arms Act against the seven arrested and Amritpal Singh is the main accused in the FIR. SSP Rural Amritsar, Satinder Singh, stated that six 12-bore weapons have been recovered from them and all weapons are illegal.

"Out of 7 persons arrested, one accused Harwinder Singh was having a license but he was having 139 bullets of 312 bores, which is more than the prescribed limit. On the behest of Amritpal, one Gurpesh gave him these bullets. All these have been recovered. An illegal 315 bore will also be recovered," he added.

Punjab Police conduct flag march in Mohali

The Punjab Police on Sunday also conducted a mega flag march in the Mohali area. While commenting on the same, Inspector-General of Police, GS Bhullar, said, "Flag marches are being conducted to give a sense of security to the public. Punjab is a peace-loving state. We are continuously working against all anti-social elements. I appeal to the public to not pay heed to rumours."

According to sources, the search operation for Amritpal's aides has also started in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Kishtawar areas. The cops have received a complaint from the DC office against Jagdish Singh, who hails from Punjab. Sources say that he is a close aide of Amritpal and has renewed his arms license on fake documents in Poonch. An FIR has been lodged and further investigation is underway.