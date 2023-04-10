Amritpal Singh's Close Aide Papalpreet Arrested In Joint-operation By Delhi-Punjab Police

Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh's close aide Papalpreet Singh has been arrested in a joint-operation by Delhi-Punjab Police on Monday. Papalpreet's arrest is a major setback for radical preacher Amritpal, who's still on the run after the Ajnala incident in Punjab's Amritsar.

According to sources, Papalpreet is considered to be the one who harboured Amritpal's escape on March 18 from the police's dragnet. The Punjab Police on March 18, launched a massive search operation against Amritpal Singh across the state and alongside border areas. However, he managed to escape, by switching vehicles and changing appearances.