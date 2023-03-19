Amritpal Singh's Father Calls Manhunt A Conspiracy, Says He Fears Fake Encounter

Amritpal Singh's father spoke exclusively to the Republic TV on Sunday and claimed that the manhunt by Punjab police is part of a conspiracy to set a narrative. "The manhunt is a conspiracy. We also fear a fake encounter," he added. The reaction comes after police launched a mega crackdown against radical preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh on Saturday in Jalandhar.

He said, "The government is uselessly triggering the issue instead of focusing on their work. They are not able to control drugs in the state and the law and order situation. Leaving everything, they are after him (Amritpal). In my view, Amritpal is doing a job to save the lives of many people."

"He is not running from the cops. Now, he has been arrested. He was present at home till 8-9 am yesterday. If the police wanted to arrest him, they could have visited our home to make the arrest. They also didn't send any prior notice of arrest. This is an attempt to create drama," he added.

Amritpal's father on his son's arrest

While commenting on the speculations about the arrest of his son, he said, "As seen in past, the Punjab police is attempting to create their own narrative and trigger drama. It's confirmed that he has been arrested. If the police think that he has done something wrong, then they should book him and produce him in a court of law. After watching all the drama yesterday, we also fear fake encounters."

#BREAKING | Amritpal Singh's father speaks to Republic. Says the government is creating drama for no good reason and are blaming his son for no reason. #AmritpalSingh#Punjab #PunjabPolice



Tune in to watch - https://t.co/ge3J2OW61a pic.twitter.com/DxDUcBo628 — Republic (@republic) March 19, 2023

Amritpal's father also mentioned the planning of the Punjab Police to book Amritpal under the provisions of the National Security Act (NSA). He said, "Any Sikh person can be booked under NSA. But the same charge won't be imposed on other people who are carrying out criminal activities across India. Sidhu Moosewala's family has also not yet been given justice. Amritpal is not on the run as he was in his routine for the past few days. We appeal to everyone to maintain brotherhood in the state."

According to reports, the Punjab police have taken as many as 78 close aides of Amritpal into custody and held some people for questioning. Daljeet Singh Kalsi, alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, an alleged advisor and financier of Waris Punjab De, has also been arrested on Sunday, as searches continue to apprehend Amritpal.

Security across the state has been put on high alert and internet and SMS services in the state have been put on hold till Monday noon after his aides shared some videos on social media claiming that policemen were chasing them. Heavy police deployment was also seen outside Amritpal Singh's village, Jallupur Khaira, in Amritsar.