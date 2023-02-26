Amritpal Singh’s Instagram Account Blocked By Centre Days After Amritsar Anarchy

Days after supporters of Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh stormed the Ajnala police station, the Central government on Sunday blocked the Instagram handle of the Waris Punjab De head. Notably, Amritpal’s account was a verified account with Blue Tick and used for running his pro-Khalistani agenda.

The Union government’s move came days after Amritpal’s supporters armed with guns and sharp-edge weapons attacked the Ajnala police station and injured at least six policemen.

“Restricted profile. This profile isn’t available in your region,” read the Instagram page of Amritpal Singh.

Earlier in December 2022, all the social media handles, including Instagram, Twitter and YouTube, of Khalistan proponent Amritpal Singh were taken down across Punjab in view of maintaining the law and order situation. The action was taken after he gave an open call demanding separatism during the commencement of his month-long 'Khalsa vaheer', also known as 'Khalsa march' in Punjab.

Mann defient on breakdown of law & order in Punjab

The central government’s move came after Punjab Chief Minister Bhgawant Mann on Friday, February 24, denied the fact that his state was facing a breakdown of law and order following the show of strength by Waris Punjab De leader Amritpal Singh. The Chief Minister further claimed that everything was fine in the state and there was nothing to be concerned about.

“The law and order situation in Punjab is under control. Punjab police is capable. Bullets were fired at social bonding in Punjab for 10 years. But people want to live together. Ours is a peaceful state,” Mann said during his Maharashtra visit.

Amritpal's aide Lovepreet Toofan released

Meanwhile, the close of Amritpal Singh, Lovepreet Toofan, was released on Friday, February 24 following a violent protest in Punjab's Amritsar after Amritpal’s supporters armed with guns and sharp-edge weapons attacked the Ajnala police station. The clashes occurred after the supporters of Waris Punjab De chief demanded the release of Toofan, who was arrested on abduction charges.

Following this, Punjab police negotiated with the attackers and agreed to release Toofan. The development took place after Amritpal threatened the police that he would launch a protest to show his strength.