Amritpal Singh's Last Location Traced, Fugitive Took Shelter In Haryana’s Shahbad: Sources

Punjab Police have traced the last location of fugitive Amritpal Singh to Haryana's Shahbad, where he is said to have stayed after escaping Punjab. According to sources, the Waris Punjab De chief took shelter at a woman's residence and stayed in Shahbad on the intervening night of March 19-20. Meanwhile, the woman has been detained by the Police and is being questioned about the whereabouts of Amritpal Singh.

Who is the lady who sheltered Amritpal Singh

According to sources, lady has been identified as Baljeet Kaur and was in contact with Papalpreet Singh, the 'mentor' of Amritpal who helped him escape. The fugitive is said to have arrived at the lady's house with Papalpreet on a scooty. Sources say that both Baljeet and Papalpreet had known each for two years. This came to light after Baljeet's brother informed the Police about Amritpal hiding at his sister's house. After the tip-off, Haryana Police detained the woman and handed her over to Punjab Police.

Apart from this, the Police made another arrest of one Tajinder Singh Gill, a gunman who worked for Amritpal. "Various pictures of him (Gill) holding weapons can be seen on social media. When the records were checked, it was found that he did not have a gun license. An FIR has been registered against him under section 188 of IPC. He was also involved in the Ajnala incident," Harsimrat Singh, DSP of Khanna, Punjab told ANI.

Punjab Police releases a few pictures of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh.



"There are several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires. We are releasing all of these pictures. I request you display them so that people can help us to arrest him in this case," says… pic.twitter.com/wh7gNb4BUA — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

While the Police are leaving no stone unturned in trying to apprehend Amritpal, several people in Punjab are coming out in support of the pro-Khalistan proponent. The latest instance was reported in Chhattisgarh's Raipur where a group seemingly consisting of people from the Sikh community carried out a rally voicing their support for Amritpal. According to the Police there, the foot march started from Telibandha and ended at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office located in nearby Panchsheel Nagar where they burnt effigies of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. In response, notice was served to the participants of the rally since it was carried out without a permit.

What we know so far of Amritpal's escape

The Punjab Police went after Amritpal when he was travelling from Jalandhar to Moga in Punjab on March 18, as a crackdown following the Ajnala Police Station violence in Amritsar. Despite several attempts of interception, he managed to flee by switching vehicles and his attire. Speaking to Republic TV recently, Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill revealed that Amritpal first fled to Gurudwara Nangal Ambiya village from Mehatpur where he changed his clothes. He then escaped on a bike with three of his other aides.

Now the Police have learned that the pro-Khalistan fugitive's mentor Papalpreet Singh helped him escape the dragnet. This 'mentor', says the Police, was in close contact with Pakistan's ISI and was receiving instructions from across the border all along. The Police also now know that Amritpal changed his attire on the advice of Papalpreet and abandoned the bike he was on near a canal in Phillaur.