Amritpal Singh's Social Media Handles Taken Down For Promoting 'Khalistani Agenda'

The Social Media handles of Khalistan proponent and self-styled Sikh preacher of the 'Waris Panjab De' group Amritpal Singh have been taken down from all the platforms--Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube in view of maintaining law & order situation across Punjab. Recently, the Khalistani hardliner sparked controversy when he gave an open call for separatism during the commencement of his month-long 'Khalsa vaheer', also known as 'Khalsa march' in Punjab.

Amritpal Singh's Social Media handles taken down

Republic TV has learned, Amritpal Singh's verified Instagram account with the username @sandhuamrit1984, Twitter account- @SandhuAmrit10, and YouTube channel- The Waris Panjab De are the three Social media handles of the Sikh preacher that were removed on December 27. This came after Singh used his social media handles for posting instigating pictures and visuals related to the Khalistani agenda. As per the security agencies, Singh's post could have incited a law and order situation in Punjab, therefore his social media handles have been taken down and his actions are being monitored.

Earlier this week on Monday, Singh's supporters vandalised the property of Gurdwara Singh Sabha in the Model town area of Jalandhar. The incident took place when Amritpal was visiting Gurdwara Singh Sabha along with his supporters. His supporters pulled out chairs and sofas from the Gurdwara and set them ablaze, alleging that placing chairs and sofas inside the Gurdwara is against the Sikh religion.

Who is Amritpal Singh?

Amritpal Singh is a Khalistan proponent who recently took charge of late actor Deep Sidhu’s organisation Waris Panjab De (WPD). On November 25, Singh, the separatist leader started his month-long ‘Khalsa vaheer’ or Khalsa march as his followers, hundreds in number, were seen brandishing swords near the Golden Temple in Amritsar. He spoke to Republic to give a glimpse of as to what is his motive. "You know there is a genocide going on...The Indian state is committing genocide against Sikhs...There is a drug genocide and cultural genocide...And there is a mass migration to other countries. So what we have started is to revive our traditional system, revive our traditional way to do the preaching...That's what we are doing...We are starting from Darbar Sahib and taking this to Anantapur sahib within a month...We will be doing and we will be staying overnight in some places and doing preaching... And further..."