Amritpal Singh's Supporters Create Ruckus In Jalandhar Gurdwara, Vandalise Its Property

The supporters of Amritpal Singh, a Khalistan proponent and self-styled Sikh preacher of the 'Waris Punjab De' group created a ruckus at Gurdwara in Punjab's Jalandhar. Amritpal's supporters vandalised the property of Gurdwara Singh Sabha in the Model town area of Jalandhar on Monday.

The incident took place when Amritpal was visiting Gurdwara Singh Sabha along with his supporters on Monday. His supporters pulled out chairs and sofas from the Gurdwara and set them ablaze, alleging that placing chairs and sofas inside the Gurdwara is against the Sikh religion.

#BREAKING | Amritpal supporters create ruckus in a gurudwara in Jalandhar. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/w1N2rUXTGu — Republic (@republic) December 15, 2022

Notably, Amritpal gave a speech to his supporters wherein he reportedly questioned the placing of chairs and sofas inside the sofas saying it was against the 'Sikh Maryada'. Allegedly minutes after his remarks, his supporters started vandalising the chairs and the sofas.

Amritpal Singh's supporters vandalise Gurdwara property in Jalandhar

The Gurdwara Management of the Singh Sabha objected to the violence done by Amritpal's supporters and said that the sitting arrangement involving chairs and sofas was done for those who could not sit on the floor. The management had already lodged a complaint in connection with the violence with the Jalandhar police. DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav confirmed that a complaint has been received by the Jalandhar CP in connection with violence at the Gurdwara and said that the action would be taken accordingly.

On the other hand, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), an organisation responsible for the management of Gurdwaras in India, also took stock of the situation in this matter as the police launched an investigation.

Notably, this is not the first time that the supporters of Amritpal vandalised the Gurdwara in Punjab. Earlier on December 9, a similar incident like that in Jalandhar took place in Kapurthala when his supporters damaged a gurdwara in Biharipura village, vandalising the chairs in it.

It is pertinent to mention that Amritpal Singh started a month-long 'Khalsa vaheer', also known as the 'Khalsa march', in Punjab and gave an open call for separatism.