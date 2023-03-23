Amritpal Singh's Uncle Asks Him To Surrender In Unverified Audio Message; 'we Cannot Hide'

As Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh continues to evade the police, an audio message has surfaced in which Amritpal's uncle Harjeet is heard warning Amritpal and his accomplish Papalpreet. The unverified audio came to the light, after Harjeet's surrender.

In the unverified audio message, Harjeet is asking Papalpreet to convey the same message to Amritpal also. In the audio message, Harjeet said, "Everywhere there are cameras, and you cannot hide." He further said surrendering to the police would be in our favour. He concluded by saying, "I am going to surrender, and I advise that you both also surrender."

Meanwhile, Punjab Police said on Thursday that they had found some sensitive material from an associate of radical preacher Amritpal Singh. The recovered material indicates that they were involved in "anti-national" activities.

Image: PTI