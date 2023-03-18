Amritpal Singh's 'Waris Punjab De' Funded By Pakistan, Claim Sources

In a big development, sources have claimed that the 'Waris Punjab De' group, which was headed by Amritpal Singh, was being funded by Pakistan. Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba were purportedly funding the controversial organisation, said sources.

Amritpal's treasurer Basant Singh Saulatpura has clear links with Pakistan. Now, the contentious preacher along with his uncle Harjit Singh turned it into a family-run business with Pakistani links.

Sources also informed that when Amritpal was in Dubai, he was in close touch with one Jaswant Singh Rode, brother of terrorist and chief of Pakistan-based International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) Lakhbir Singh Rode.

Moreover, Amritpal was handled by UK-based Avtar Singh Khanda on behalf of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Khanda is a close associate of Khalistan terrorist Paramjit Singh Pamma.

'Waris Punjab De' chief still on run, says police

In a statement, Punjab Police said that 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh is still on the run. "Several others including Amritpal Singh are on the run and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab them," police said, adding that they have so far made 78 arrests.

The Punjab Police has also put a ban on Amritpal's event "Khalsa Vahir". This was scheduled to take place on March 19 in Muktsar. Police have made an announcement to the public, asking them not to participate in the Vahir event. Anyone participating in the event will face legal action, police said.

Intelligence agencies are keeping a close watch on the developments taking place in Punjab. Several companies of paramilitary forces have been provided to the state to maintain law and order situation.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation unfolding in Punjab. Intelligence Bureau (IB), Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and other agencies are on their toes and regularly updating regarding the situation in Punjab," a senior official was quoted as saying by ANI.

To curb the spread of fake news in the state, mobile internet services have been suspended till 12 noon on Sunday, March 19. "All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from March 18, (12:00 hours) to March 19, (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety," Punjab's department of Home Affairs and Justice said.

Congress has welcomed the action asked and urged the police to maintain peace in the state. "I welcome the action taken by the Punjab Police. My request to all Punjabis is to maintain peace and not trust rumours," Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said in a tweet.