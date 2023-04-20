Amritpal Singh's Wife Kirandeep Kaur Being Quizzed By Immigration Dept At Amritsar Airport

In a significant development in the Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh case, his wife Kirandeep Kaur is being questioned at the Amritsar airport by the immigration department on April 20. Kirandeep Kaur was scheduled to board a London-bound flight scheduled at 1.30 pm from Amritsar airport.

Kaur was "not permitted to travel" to the UK from Amritsar after Punjab Police detained her, airport sources said. She was learnt to have been questioned by the immigration authorities, they said. Singh married Kaur, a UK-based NRI, in February this year. Punjab Police officials refused to answer questions posed by media persons at the airport.

According to airport sources, Kirandip Kaur, wife of Amritpal Singh and a UK national was supposed to travel to Birmingham by Air India Flight No. 117 scheduled at 14:30 hrs. At 12:20 hrs she reported to the immigration counters but since she had a Look Out Circular issued against her, immigration officials did not permit her to travel and detained her, the sources said.

Amritpal Singh is still on the run

As the Punjab police continue to nab the aides of Amritpal Singh, the radical preacher continues to remain elusive. On April 18, two accomplices of the fugitive were arrested from Mohali in a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi police. They were identified as Gurjant Singh and Nisha. In another major breakthrough for the police in the Amritpal case, his close aide Joga Singh was arrested from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district. The police said Joga Singh provided shelter to Amritpal Singh and also helped him from escaping to Delhi and further returning back to Punjab.

Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet arrested

Earlier Papalpreet Singh, key aide of the Waris Punjab De chief was also nabbed by the police and was subsequently brought to Assam’s Dibrugarh Central Jail. Punjab’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill after the arrest said, “Papalpreet Singh, the main associate of Amritpal Singh was arrested by Amritsar Rural Police from the Kathu Nangal area. The arrest was made under the National Security Act. Apart from being an associate of Amritpal, he was also wanted in six cases,” Gill said, adding that action against him will be taken as per the law.