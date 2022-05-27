Amritsar: Farmers Protest Against Centre & Punjab Govt Over Moong Crop Sale, MSP Law

On Friday, Farmers under the aegis of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee staged a protest against the central government and the AAP-led Punjab government in Amritsar. The farmers had complaints against the state government about alleged drug menace in Punjab. The farmers also protested against the state government over the difficulty in selling the moong crop in the mandis.

Speaking to the media amid the farmer protests, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary SS Pandher said, "We are protesting against the Punjab govt over various demands including drugs menace in Punjab, and difficulty in selling Moong crop in Mandis of the state."

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee were protesting against the central government demanding a law on minimum support price (MSP). Moreover, the protesting farmers demanded strict action against the culprits of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and wanted the central government to take back cases filed against them after the Republic Day violence.

Pandher said, "We demand MSP Guarantee law from Central Govt, the culprits of Lakhimpur Kheri to be punished and to take back the cases which were registered against us during the Delhi protest."

Centre guarantees purchase of Moong crop at MSP

Announcing on May 21, the BJP led central government said, "The government of India has conveyed the state government through a letter, conveying its approval to implement the Price Support Scheme (PSS) for procurement of 4,585 MT of summer 'moong' in Punjab for rabi season 2021-22 as per the PSS guidelines, 2018."

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had announced that his government will be procuring the moong crops from the farmers at MSP. Announcing the government's decision, CM Mann said, "It is for the first time that any government has assured farmers to purchase moong on MSP. This will enable the farmers to supplement their income by sowing another crop between the wheat-paddy cycle."

The MSP ((Minimum Support Price) for moong is Rs 7,275 per quintal and it is being cultivated over 77,000 acres this season as compared to 50,000 acres last year. Notably, the CM has already announced financial assistance of Rs 1,500 per acre for farmers who adopt direct sowing of paddy.